Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reveals If She's Still Feuding With the Kardashians
Shanna Moakler doesn't keep up with the Kardashians.
In a new interview, the model was asked about her relationship with Travis Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and the rest of the latter's famous family after years of shading them in the press.
"I don’t," the former beauty pageant queen replied when asked where she stands with the reality TV stars. "I just am doing my own thing."
Moakler, 48, referred to herself as an "empty-nester" since her and the Blink-182 musician's kids, Alabama 18, and Landon, 20, both reside with him. He also looks after Moakler and ex Oscar De La Hoya's daughter, Atiana, 24.
The blonde beauty said she isn't sad about living on her own, insisting she's "really excited to start this new chapter in my life and see where it takes me."
Though Moakler stayed tight-lipped in this interview, last year she had a few negative things to say about her former spouse and his new partner.
"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," she spilled on Bunnie XO's podcast.
Moakler went on to explain that she thought her ex and Kardashian, 44, were buying the kids' love.
"When the [Kardashians] first came around [the Barkers], they were enamored — just as young kids would be enamored by them. There was a lot of glitter and fame, they watched them on TV, and now their dad's dating one, and they're gonna be on the show and I think they got caught up and that, which young kids would do," she said.
"They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye [West] and all this big stuff. I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that. I don't have the money to do that," she continued. "I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don't. I can't do it. My house isn't a mansion like, Travis'. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive."
"So I think comments were made. I think they were influenced, and it was hurtful. I've had conversations with them since. They've apologized," the mother-of-three noted of her kids' past negative words toward her.
"But I'm not gonna take one comment that my angry teenage kid says to me and now all of a sudden, in 24 hours, I'm a f------ deadbeat mom. They all know I'm not," the former Playboy star stated. "We all know the truth."
In Touch Weekly spoke to Moakler about her nonexistent relationship with the Kardashians.