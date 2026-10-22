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Travis Kelce Criticized by Fans for 'Liking' Shane Gillis' Controversial 'SNL' Monologue About Women's Gym Clothes: 'Embarrassing'

Split image of Travis Kelce and Shane Gillis.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce faced backlash after liking Shane Gillis' controversial 'SNL' monologue, which critics slammed as endorsing misogyny.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

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Travis Kelce drew criticism after reportedly liking a video of Shane Gillis delivering a controversial monologue on Saturday Night Live.

On the October 10 episode, the comedian made what many deemed misogynistic comments about women's workout attire.

"I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't realize women just dressed like w----- now," Gillis joked.

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Gillis Took Aim at Women's Gym Clothes

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Image of Shane Gillis.
Source: MEGA

Shane Gillis joked about what women are wearing to the gym.

"Look, I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe... Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon... they're, like, artificial bait colored," he remarked.

"And the wrinkles, the wrinkles go, like, around the cheeks and all combined at the b-------," Gillis continued. "And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look because they are filming. I'm in the background of, like, 10 TikToks right now."

The comments drew criticism from viewers who considered the jokes demeaning toward women.

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Kelce's Like Prompted Questions About His Views

Image of Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Fans slammed Travis Kelce, contrasting him with Dan Levy and questioning if his allyship to women is genuine.

Kelce's reported interaction with the clip prompted backlash from social media users who questioned his judgment and what the like suggested about his views.

"He's smart enough to know what misogyny is and he's privileged enough to not care unless it affects him. Liking the monologue even goes beyond that since it's him approving of it," one Reddit user wrote.

One commenter criticized the interaction by writing, "In a world of Travis Kelces, be a Dan Levy." The remark contrasted the football star's apparent engagement with the clip against Levy's public condemnation of Gillis' jokes.

Others brought Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift into the discussion, with one person penning, "Omg Taylor doesn't deserve this mannnnn."

Another remarked, "That man continues embarrassing her."

Attorney and activist Cheyenne Hunt questioned Kelce's reaction in an Instagram Reel. "If you're effectively capitalizing on your implied allyship to women, women have the right to ask if it's real and scrutinize whether or not you're actually in alignment with it," Hunt said.

Kelce hasn't responded to the backlash.

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Celebrities Called Out Gillis' Remarks

Split image of Dan Levy, Ego Nwodim, and Maren Morris.
Source: MEGA

Celebs such as Dan Levy, Ego Nwodim and Maren Morris criticized the monologue, defending women's gym attire and calling out the hypocrisy.

Levy directly challenged the comedian's characterization of women who wear formfitting clothes.

"Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them w-----," Levy declared in an Instagram video. "It makes the men calling them w----- misogynists, there's a difference there."

The Schitt's Creek star also pointed to men's gym attire, remarking, "By the way, I've seen more men's nipples at the gym than I've ever seen women showing their bodies off."

Former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim responded with sarcasm, sharing a gym photo on Instagram Stories with the caption, "W---- reporting for duty."

Singer Maren Morris also fired back with an Instagram Reel in which she gave the camera the middle finger. "Leave my gym short wedgie out of it," she warned in the caption.

Bobby Bones Found the Joke Funny

Image of Bobby Bones.
Source: MEGA

Radio host Bobby Bones defended Gillis' material, calling it funny and praising the comedian for taking creative chances.

Radio host Bobby Bones offered a different perspective on Gillis' material during his podcast, "25 Whistles with Bobby Bones."

"I thought, for the most part, it's pretty funny," Bones remarked. "He just kind of goes at it. Got to respect that he takes chances up there."

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