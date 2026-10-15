NEWS Chelsea Handler Resurfaces Her Brutal Shane Gillis Roast as Comedian Faces Backlash Over 'SNL' Monologue Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler shared footage of herself roasting Shane Gillis on Instagram amid backlash over his latest 'SNL' monologue. Taylor Camp Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chelsea Handler is adding fuel to the fire surrounding Shane Gillis' controversial Saturday Night Live monologue. As Gillis faces backlash over jokes he made while hosting the October 10 episode, Handler, 51, took to Instagram to share footage of herself brutally roasting the comedian. "#memories. See you this weekend, Boise and Spokane!" she wrote. The resurfaced clip features Handler taking aim at Gillis' appearance, s-- life and history of controversial humor, with one savage punch line after another.

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Chelsea Handler Mocks Shane Gillis' Appearance

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler mocked Shane Gillis' appearance in the resurfaced clip.

In the footage Handler shared on Instagram, she wasted little time making Gillis the target of her jokes. "Thank you, Shane, and I thought I was gonna have the best t--- on this dais tonight," she quipped. "When I first saw you tonight, I thought, 'Oh my God, is that Druski in whiteface?" The comedian continued with another brutal insult. "Shane, I feel like I could be your mother, mostly because you look like you have fetal alcohol syndrome," she said.

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Chelsea Handler References Shane Gillis Losing His 'SNL' Gig

Source: MEGA Shane Gillis previously lost his 'SNL' casting opportunity in 2019 after offensive remarks about Asian people resurfaced.

Handler also addressed allegations of racism against Asian people that have followed Gillis throughout his career, including backlash over his past use of anti-Asian slurs. The controversy previously cost Gillis a spot on Saturday Night Live in 2018, when the show announced he would no longer join the cast after clips of offensive remarks surfaced online. During the roast, Handler referenced those accusations while mocking his inability to distinguish between different communities. "Shane, just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things, kind of like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favorite slur works in both places," she joked. She followed with another jab at his appearance. "Shane has been accused of being anti-Asian, which is ironic considering he has the complexion and physique of a steamed dumpling," she said.

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Chelsea Handler Also Pokes Fun at Her Own S-- Life

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler also poked fun at her own dating life during the raunchy roast.

Handler didn't reserve all her jokes for Gillis. "Hi, everybody. It's me, your resident w---- for the evening," she announced. "I just want to clarify, I am rich, I am famous, and I am hot. Obviously, I'm going to be f------ a lot of guys, ok?" She then delivered another explicit punch line aimed at the people sharing the stage. "I'm just glad that my w---- elevator never stopped on any of your f------ floors," she said. Handler also mocked Gillis' alleged bedroom habits, joking that the only way to get him to perform oral s-- would be to put it on a buffet at Golden Coral.

Shane Gillis Faces Backlash Over 'SNL' Monologue

Source: MEGA Shane Gillis faced criticism after joking about women's gym attire during his October 10 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.