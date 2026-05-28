Travis Kelce Defends Chugging Beer in Front of Embarrassed Fiancée Taylor Swift
May 28 2026, Published 6:01 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce defended himself against the haters who are upset he took a beer chug in front of fiancée Taylor Swift when the couple was sitting courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks game in Cleveland on May 23.
"You [are] f---ing classless," older brother Jason Kelce began on the "New Heights" podcast that aired Wednesday, May 27. "You're a role model, Travis! You cannot be out there chugging beers in public!”
Travis Kelce Called It 'a Classy Chug'
Travis shot back, "I'll f------ chug this Accelerator right now," before taking a swig. "It was a classy chug, Jason. I didn't spill one drop, didn't crush the can. I'm on the hardwood floor at an NBA game. It could've gotten messy, but it was a smooth, classy chug to get the people going."
He continued, "We were down ten f------ points, I'm trying to get some type of energy going in the building."
Jason Kelce Agreed 'It Was Elegant'
Jason joked, "I agree...It was an elegant chug. It wasn't too much energy, it was just the right amount, and it was smooth. Just like everything you do. You are a smooth athlete. You run routes smooth, you've got a smooth golf swing, and you're a smooth chugger."
Travis then sang "Smooth Operator," in a nod to Sade's 1984 hit.
Footage of Travis, 36, chugging the beer played.
"Look at this, it's just up, boom, it's not even touching the lips, no form of panic, up, up, up, another shot of foam a little bit," Jason, 38, continued. "You didn't even panic when the foam started coming up. You knew there was a chance that it was going to get a little messy there when the foam started coming up, but it was casual. It was nice. Pinky was up."
Taylor Swift Covered Her Face and Laughed
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Taylor reacted instantly, covering her face and laughing, then clapping along with the cheering arena as Travis triumphantly raised his arms.
Travis threw his head back and quickly downed a can of Garage Beer, which he co-owns with brother Jason, before flashing a grin and soaking in the crowd’s reaction. Taylor, seated beside him, appeared both amused and surprised.
"Amateur hour," Travis said. "I gotta realize that's a lefty can. Gotta go to the other side just for branding."
The clip quickly circulated across television, social media and digital platforms, adding to the couple’s already intense public visibility following recent outings in New York City.
Travis Kelce Introduced Taylor Swift to Cleveland Sports
Travis enjoyed getting sporty with Taylor.
“I will say this, this wasn’t me trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan with me," he said on the podcast. "This was me just having a fun date night, knowing that I love going to basketball games. We actually tried going to a game in New York, but I was stuck in Kansas City. I love bringing her into the sports world that I appreciate.”
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Getting Married
The pair, who have been dating since 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025, will reportedly wed on July 3, 2026.
Prince William teased he might be a guest during a Friday, May 22, appearance on U.K. radio show "Heart Breakfast,"
“No comment. I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around but we’ll see," he quipped.
Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are rumored to be bridesmaids, Page Six reported in April 2026.