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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Courtside Beer Chug Exposes Surprisingly Simple PR Playbook

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce chugged a beer courtside during the NBA playoff game.

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May 27 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned a casual night at an NBA playoff game into a headline-making pop culture moment without saying a word.

The engaged couple, both 36, attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on May 23, where Kelce, a Cleveland-area native, energized the home crowd by chugging a beer courtside. Swift reacted instantly, covering her face and laughing, then clapping along with the cheering arena as Kelce triumphantly raised his arms.

The Knicks ultimately defeated the Cavs 121–108, but the game’s most replayed highlight had nothing to do with basketball.

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The Moment That Made the Night

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Image of Taylor Swift laughed beside Travis Kelce as the crowd cheered.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift laughed beside Travis Kelce as the crowd cheered.

Kelce threw his head back and quickly downed a can of Garage Beer, which he co-owns with brother Jason Kelce, before flashing a grin and soaking in the crowd’s reaction. Swift, seated beside him, appeared both amused and surprised.

The pair, who have been dating since 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025, will reportedly wed on July 3.

The clip quickly circulated across television, social media, and digital platforms, adding to the couple’s already intense public visibility following recent outings in New York City.

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A Multimillion Dollar Ripple Effect

Image of The viral clip dominated social media.
Source: MEGA

The viral clip dominated social media.

According to Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group, the brief courtside exchange translated into a staggering level of valuable brand exposure.

“The branding value of the exposure that the couple received from the ‘beer chugging’ viral event during the Cavs game was $9.4 million in EBV (equivalent brand value) from exposure on TV, radio, Newsprint, Digital news and Social Media,” Smallwood said.

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Image of Experts estimated the moment generated millions in brand exposure.
Source: MEGA

Experts estimated the moment generated millions in brand exposure.

“The beer brand Garage Beer received a portion of that EBV from the video shown on Social Media and TV,” he added.

Why the Internet Reaction Didn’t Need Managing

Image of The exchange strengthened the couple’s public image.
Source: MEGA

The exchange strengthened the couple’s public image.

Some fans of Swift have suggested her team might need to do damage control related to Kelce’s beer-chugging moment, but experts say the opposite is true.

"Managing public perception when a couple's night out goes national starts with reading what the camera actually caught. The camera caught Travis drinking a beer in his hometown arena and Taylor laughing at him, which is not a brand problem, it's the internet trying to manufacture one,” said Aaron Evans, president of crisis PR firm Story Group.

“The danger zone is the moment that splits the couple on camera, and this one fused them,” he explained. “If your fiancée is laughing, you have nothing to manage, you just let the internet finish its Sunday afternoon and by Tuesday morning no one outside TikTok remembers it happened."

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