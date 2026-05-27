Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Courtside Beer Chug Exposes Surprisingly Simple PR Playbook

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned a casual night at an NBA playoff game into a headline-making pop culture moment without saying a word. The engaged couple, both 36, attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on May 23, where Kelce, a Cleveland-area native, energized the home crowd by chugging a beer courtside. Swift reacted instantly, covering her face and laughing, then clapping along with the cheering arena as Kelce triumphantly raised his arms. The Knicks ultimately defeated the Cavs 121–108, but the game’s most replayed highlight had nothing to do with basketball.

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The Moment That Made the Night

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift laughed beside Travis Kelce as the crowd cheered.

Kelce threw his head back and quickly downed a can of Garage Beer, which he co-owns with brother Jason Kelce, before flashing a grin and soaking in the crowd’s reaction. Swift, seated beside him, appeared both amused and surprised. The pair, who have been dating since 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025, will reportedly wed on July 3. The clip quickly circulated across television, social media, and digital platforms, adding to the couple’s already intense public visibility following recent outings in New York City.

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A Multimillion Dollar Ripple Effect

Source: MEGA The viral clip dominated social media.

According to Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group, the brief courtside exchange translated into a staggering level of valuable brand exposure. “The branding value of the exposure that the couple received from the ‘beer chugging’ viral event during the Cavs game was $9.4 million in EBV (equivalent brand value) from exposure on TV, radio, Newsprint, Digital news and Social Media,” Smallwood said.

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Source: MEGA Experts estimated the moment generated millions in brand exposure.

“The beer brand Garage Beer received a portion of that EBV from the video shown on Social Media and TV,” he added.

Why the Internet Reaction Didn’t Need Managing

Source: MEGA The exchange strengthened the couple’s public image.