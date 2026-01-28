'Looking for Clout': Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Blasted for Constantly 'Seeking Attention' After 'Liking' Post About NFL Star
Jan. 28 2026, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole has caught heat online, as fans accused her of chasing clout after "liking" a post about ex Travis Kelce.
The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host, 34, "liked" a Bleacher Report Instagram post from Sunday, January 25, about the Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, and his brother, Jason Kelce.
Kayla Nicole 'Liked' Post Involving Ex Travis Kelce
The post detailed how the brothers helped finance Laila Edwards' debut at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, later this year.
"Two great guys that went out of their way when they didn't have too," read the caption.
A viral screenshot showed Kayla "liked" the upload from her verified Instagram account, drawing a flood of reactions online.
Critics Reacted to Kayla Nicole 'Liking' Post About Travis Kelce
"KN really dislikes not being talked about. So she seeks attention via social media," one critic wrote, while another user added, "Why are you bringing this up in the timeline? She’s looking for clout and attention and you guys keep giving it to her!!"
"She know she's nothing when she's not attached to his name," a third added. "Her thirsty a-- will do anything to keep her name connected, even though she looks like a lunatic. This is why she'll stay alone."
Kayla Nicole Made Headlines Last Year for Seemingly Dissing Travis Kelce
Kayla seemingly shaded her NFL ex last Halloween when she dressed up as Toni Braxton in the 2000s music video for her tune "He Wasn't Man Enough."
The steamy outfit consisted of a metallic silver chain dress and a chrome thong bikini, and she went the extra mile by sharing a video of herself doing the hit's iconic choreography.
Some considered the move to be a jab at Travis' fiancée, Taylor Swift, as Kayla lip-synced lyrics to like, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?"
Kayla Nicole Blasted Idea She Was Throwing Shade
Kayla, who dated Travis on and off from 2017 until 2022, slammed rumors she was dissing someone specifically and insisted she wasn't in the "business" of throwing shade at other women.
"As with anything, I think that people will try to project their own narratives,” she said during the November 8, 2025, episode of her podcast. “I've been listening to this [song] since it came out. I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor, her mom's name was Pam. And she was the only house I could go over to as a kid because my mom didn't play them type of games."
In the past, Kayla confessed that dressing up as an ex's new girlfriend for Halloween was one of the "pettiest things" she's done in a relationship.
Although she never shared names, it's believed the ex she was hinting at was Iman Shumpert. Kayla famously dressed up as his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, in 2016, when the actress starred in Kanye West's 2016 music video for "Fade."