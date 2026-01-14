Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Bikini Body, Says She's All About 'Feeling Good Naked': See Photos
Jan. 14 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce ex Kayla Nicole is serving summer vibes during the winter in a sizzling bikini.
“What keeps me motivated? Lately, feeling good naked. Not wearing bikinis for a ‘season’ but year round,” Nicole, 34, captioned an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, January 14. "Staying ready so I don’t gotta get ready. The list goes on…"
Kayla Nicole Posed in Barely-There Bikini
In the flirty video, the influencer rocked a barely-there string bikini, confidently flaunting her curves in a mirror.
In another clip, Nicole filmed herself gracefully walking out of the pool, adding slow motion for extra effect.
Fans Reacted to Kayla Nicole's Bikini Moment
Fans applauded Nicole's confidence, sharing their messages of admiration in the comments section.
"Kayla pleaseeee! We get it. I’m putting my food down now 😂😂😂😂," one user jokingly wrote, while another added, "How do I get this body by tomorrow?"
"Oh girl. He definitely wasn’t man enough for all that. 🔥🔥🔥," a third said, directly shading Nicole's ex-boyfriend.
Kayla Nicole Seemingly Shaded Travis Kelce on Halloween
Nicole famously shaded her ex, 36, on Halloween by recreating Toni Braxton's look for her 2000s hit song "He Wasn't Man Enough."
The sultry outfit featured a chrome thong bikini with a metallic silver chain mini dress, and the podcast host went the extra mile by learning some of the hit’s iconic choreography.
Many fans interpreted the look as a subtle jab at Taylor Swift — who is engaged to the NFL star — due to lyrics like, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?"
Kayla Nicole Slammed Rumors She Shaded Her Ex
Nicole dated the Kansas Chiefs player on and off for five years before calling it quits for good in 2022.
Nicole slammed the rumors that she was dissing the A-list couple and insisted she wasn’t in the “business” of throwing shade at other women.
"As with anything, I think that people will try to project their own narratives,” Nicole said during the November 8, 2025, episode of her “The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole” podcast. “I've been listening to this [song] since it came out. I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor, her mom's name was Pam. And she was the only house I could go over to as a kid because my mom didn't play them type of games."