OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kayla Nicole
NEWS

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Bikini Body, Says She's All About 'Feeling Good Naked': See Photos

Photo of Kayla Nicole
Source: MEGA; @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is motivated to 'feel good naked' and wasn't shy about showing off her bikini body in new steamy social media photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce ex Kayla Nicole is serving summer vibes during the winter in a sizzling bikini.

“What keeps me motivated? Lately, feeling good naked. Not wearing bikinis for a ‘season’ but year round,” Nicole, 34, captioned an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, January 14. "Staying ready so I don’t gotta get ready. The list goes on…"

Kayla Nicole Posed in Barely-There Bikini

Photo of Kayla Nicole showed off her curves in a string bikini.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole showed off her curves in a string bikini.

In the flirty video, the influencer rocked a barely-there string bikini, confidently flaunting her curves in a mirror.

In another clip, Nicole filmed herself gracefully walking out of the pool, adding slow motion for extra effect.

Fans Reacted to Kayla Nicole's Bikini Moment

Photo of Most fans in the comments section applauded Kayla Nicole's confidence.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Most fans in the comments section applauded Kayla Nicole's confidence.

Fans applauded Nicole's confidence, sharing their messages of admiration in the comments section.

"Kayla pleaseeee! We get it. I’m putting my food down now 😂😂😂😂," one user jokingly wrote, while another added, "How do I get this body by tomorrow?"

"Oh girl. He definitely wasn’t man enough for all that. 🔥🔥🔥," a third said, directly shading Nicole's ex-boyfriend.

MORE ON:
Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole Seemingly Shaded Travis Kelce on Halloween

Photo of Kayla Nicole recreated the music video for Toni Braxton's 'He Wasn't Man Enough' music video.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole recreated the music video for Toni Braxton's 'He Wasn't Man Enough' music video.

Nicole famously shaded her ex, 36, on Halloween by recreating Toni Braxton's look for her 2000s hit song "He Wasn't Man Enough."

The sultry outfit featured a chrome thong bikini with a metallic silver chain mini dress, and the podcast host went the extra mile by learning some of the hit’s iconic choreography.

Many fans interpreted the look as a subtle jab at Taylor Swift — who is engaged to the NFL star — due to lyrics like, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?"

Kayla Nicole Slammed Rumors She Shaded Her Ex

Photo of Kayla Nicole denied that her Halloween costume was meant to shade Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole denied that her Halloween costume was meant to shade Travis Kelce.

Nicole dated the Kansas Chiefs player on and off for five years before calling it quits for good in 2022.

Nicole slammed the rumors that she was dissing the A-list couple and insisted she wasn’t in the “business” of throwing shade at other women.

"As with anything, I think that people will try to project their own narratives,” Nicole said during the November 8, 2025, episode of her “The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole” podcast. “I've been listening to this [song] since it came out. I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor, her mom's name was Pam. And she was the only house I could go over to as a kid because my mom didn't play them type of games."

