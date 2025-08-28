Travis Kelce's Funniest Resurfaced Tweets Revealed as He and Taylor Swift Plan Their Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

When news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement broke on Tuesday, August 26, fans couldn’t help but express shock over the rugged, unfiltered jock securing the hand of the people’s princess. While Swift has long presented herself as a poised creative who could do no wrong in the eyes of her millions of fans, Kelce, on the other hand, has had a controversial — yet comical — run on social media.

Travis Kelce's Most Hilarious Remarks

Source: mega Travis Kelce's resurfaced tweets from over a decade ago highlight his comical nature.

In resurfaced tweets from the Kansas City Chiefs player, a dull-witted side of Kelce was revealed, one that puts emphasis on how incredible it is that Swift has chosen to settle down with a man far out of the league where her philosophically advanced mind rests. In one of Kelce’s most comical comments, he talked about how astonished he was after feeding a squirrel — and he made a few spelling errors in the process. “I just gave a squirle a peice [sic] of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” the NFL star tweeted on April 14, 2011.

'Cinco De Meyo!!!'

Source: @killatrav/Instagram Travis Kelce notoriously misspelled many words in his viral tweets.

At the time, Kelce was attending the University of Cincinnati, where he played for five seasons for the Bearcats after redshirting his freshman year. His next unfiltered tweet continued to highlight his carefree demeanor, as grammar and spelling were not at the forefront on his list of priorities. “Tall glass of #DosAquis and a BBQ becon [sic] burger please!!! Happy Cinco De Meyo!!!” Kelce tweeted on May 5, 2011.

'Up at the Olive Garden With Papa!'

Source: @killatrav/Instagram The NFL star joked about how 'shmackin' his dish from Olive Garden was in 2011.

On June 27, 2011, Kelce and his father, Ed Kelce, took a trip to Olive Garden to enjoy an Italian meal. The football star, whose lighthearted personality notoriously shines through his words, tweeted, “Up at Olive Garden with papa! Had to grab the Fettucini [sic] with the Chicken Alredo!! #shmackin.” Travis comically hyped up his brother, Jason Kelce, who is arguably just as funny, in a complimentary message from December 11, 2009. “Haha man my brother has gotta be one of the funniest guys on this planet, hes grade ‘A’ comedy at all times of the day,” Travis tweeted.

'The Moon Looks Crazy Tonight'

Source: @killatrav/Instagram Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement on August 26.

One of the most inquisitive resurfaced tweets, though, draws an invisible string to Travis and his superstar fiancée, as he expressed his admiration for nature — which according to Taylor’s album cover for Folklore, among many of her song lyrics, reigns supreme in her world. “The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary [sic],” Travis tweeted on August 24, 2010.

Travis Kelce Tweets About 'I HOP!!!!!!'

Source: mega Travis Kelce now shares a lot of his comical side on his 'New Heights' podcast.