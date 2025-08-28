or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce's Funniest Resurfaced Tweets Revealed as He and Taylor Swift Plan Their Wedding

photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA;@killatrav/Instagram

It's no secret that Travis Kelce is a remarkably funny guy!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

When news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement broke on Tuesday, August 26, fans couldn’t help but express shock over the rugged, unfiltered jock securing the hand of the people’s princess.

While Swift has long presented herself as a poised creative who could do no wrong in the eyes of her millions of fans, Kelce, on the other hand, has had a controversial — yet comical — run on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce's Most Hilarious Remarks

photo of Travis Kelce's resurfaced tweets from over a decade ago highlight his comical nature
Source: mega

Travis Kelce's resurfaced tweets from over a decade ago highlight his comical nature.

In resurfaced tweets from the Kansas City Chiefs player, a dull-witted side of Kelce was revealed, one that puts emphasis on how incredible it is that Swift has chosen to settle down with a man far out of the league where her philosophically advanced mind rests.

In one of Kelce’s most comical comments, he talked about how astonished he was after feeding a squirrel — and he made a few spelling errors in the process.

“I just gave a squirle a peice [sic] of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” the NFL star tweeted on April 14, 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cinco De Meyo!!!'

photo of Travis Kelce notoriously misspelled many words in his viral tweets
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

Travis Kelce notoriously misspelled many words in his viral tweets.

At the time, Kelce was attending the University of Cincinnati, where he played for five seasons for the Bearcats after redshirting his freshman year.

His next unfiltered tweet continued to highlight his carefree demeanor, as grammar and spelling were not at the forefront on his list of priorities.

“Tall glass of #DosAquis and a BBQ becon [sic] burger please!!! Happy Cinco De Meyo!!!” Kelce tweeted on May 5, 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

'Up at the Olive Garden With Papa!'

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of The NFL star joked about how 'shmackin' his dish from Olive Garden was in 2011
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

The NFL star joked about how 'shmackin' his dish from Olive Garden was in 2011.

On June 27, 2011, Kelce and his father, Ed Kelce, took a trip to Olive Garden to enjoy an Italian meal. The football star, whose lighthearted personality notoriously shines through his words, tweeted, “Up at Olive Garden with papa! Had to grab the Fettucini [sic] with the Chicken Alredo!! #shmackin.”

Travis comically hyped up his brother, Jason Kelce, who is arguably just as funny, in a complimentary message from December 11, 2009.

“Haha man my brother has gotta be one of the funniest guys on this planet, hes grade ‘A’ comedy at all times of the day,” Travis tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Moon Looks Crazy Tonight'

photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement on August 26
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement on August 26.

One of the most inquisitive resurfaced tweets, though, draws an invisible string to Travis and his superstar fiancée, as he expressed his admiration for nature — which according to Taylor’s album cover for Folklore, among many of her song lyrics, reigns supreme in her world.

“The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary [sic],” Travis tweeted on August 24, 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Tweets About 'I HOP!!!!!!'

photo of Travis Kelce now shares a lot of his comical side on his 'New Heights' podcast
Source: mega

Travis Kelce now shares a lot of his comical side on his 'New Heights' podcast.

And let’s not forget when he laughed at himself on July 18, 2018, about how much he likes IHOP.

“I HOP!!!!!! I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side!” Travis wrote.

Since his social media heydays over a decade ago, Travis has taken his amusing commentary to his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, where fans not only get to hear what the Kansas City Chiefs player has to say but also see the innocence on his face when he unapologetically expresses himself.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.