Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Aren't 'Seeking Attention' With Their Public Dates, Athlete Insists: 'We're Having Fun Being a Couple'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shake off any negativity that comes their way.
On the Tuesday, July 1, episode of the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, the tight end commented on the public nature of their relationship after co-host Taylor Lewan noted this upcoming NFL season will be the "first" time Swift isn't on tour when Kelce hits the gridiron.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are 'Enjoying Life' Together
"She'll be at a lot of the Kansas City games?" Lewan asked, to which Kelce replied, "She tired to get to as many as she could last year. She came to a lot, so we'll have Tay representing."
"You're going to concerts and stuff, too. You guys are just all over," Lewan shared of the pair, who are both 35.
"Yeah, we’re having fun with it, man, being a couple," Swift's boyfriend said.
The Couple Isn't 'Seeking Attention' With Their Dates
"It gets thrown out there as it's like we're trying to seek attention, every now and then," the "New Heights" podcast co-host explained. "But it's like, we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world."
The duo's most recent sports-centric outing was to game four of the Stanley Cup finals on June 12 in Florida. The stars were seen kissing, hugging, laughing and taking photos with fans while at the match.
The two have also stepped out for numerous dinner dates across the country and made headlines when they attended the athlete's Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville, Tenn., on June 24.
While Kane Brown was supposed to be the biggest performer of the night, the blonde beauty made a last-minute decision to belt out her track "Shake It Off" while playing guitar.
Taylor Swift Performed at Travis Kelce's Concert Event
After Brown introduced the Grammy winner to a roar of cheers, the "Love Story" vocalist explained how she wound up on the stage.
"See, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians is we're all friends, right? So you know, we're up there, having some drinks, and we were thinking like, 'How loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing be in here?'" Swift revealed. "I was like, 'I don't have a guitar,' and then Chase Rice was like, 'You can use mine,' so we would like to dedicate this to our favorite players."
The power couple's most recent outing came on the night of Saturday, June 28, as they grabbed dinner at San Vicente West Village in New York City. In photos from the sighting, Kelce led his lady inside the restaurant while they held hands as usual.
The three-time Super Bowl champion wore a white short-sleeved, button-down top featuring a red embroidered flower design, black pants and matching loafers, while Swift stunned in a sleeveless white and pink houndstooth Balmain dress and tan heels.