Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Aren't 'Seeking Attention' With Their Public Dates, Athlete Insists: 'We're Having Fun Being a Couple'

"She'll be at a lot of the Kansas City games?" Lewan asked, to which Kelce replied, "She tired to get to as many as she could last year. She came to a lot, so we'll have Tay representing."

"You're going to concerts and stuff, too. You guys are just all over," Lewan shared of the pair, who are both 35.

"Yeah, we’re having fun with it, man, being a couple," Swift's boyfriend said.