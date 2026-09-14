COUPLES Travis Kelce Raves Marrying Taylor Swift 'Was More Than I Could Have Ever Dreamed It to Be' Source: MEGA Travis Kelce described the experience of marrying Taylor Swift in glorious terms. Joshua Sila Sept. 14 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Travis Kelce reflected on his wedding to Taylor Swift while looking ahead to another NFL season, describing the July celebration as a milestone that surpassed anything he had imagined. "It was the best night of my life," Travis said. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the comments during an ESPN interview with Chris Berman and teammate Patrick Mahomes, which was filmed ahead of the team's September 14 season opener.

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It Was More Than a Dream Come True

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce described wedding Taylor Swift as the best night of his life.

Berman brought up the marriage during the conversation, asking the NFL star directly if reports that he had tied the knot were true. "This is true, this is true," Kelce replied before jokingly asking Berman, "Didn't I see you there?" The 36-year-old then reflected on what made the celebration particularly meaningful to him. "Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air," he said.

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Mahomes Had Fun at the Reception

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes confessed to enjoying himself at the wedding, despite having knee injuries.

Mahomes, who attended the wedding with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave his own account of the celebration. "My perspective, it was a lot of fun. I did a little dancing," he recalled. The quarterback had been recovering from knee injuries at the time. "I didn't know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason," he said. The reception brought together friends, family members and colleagues from both sides of the newlyweds' lives.

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Travis Previously Called the Celebration Magical

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce had gushed over the atmosphere surrounding their wedding, calling it 'magical.'

Kelce had already shared some details about the wedding during the September 2 season premiere of "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The NFL star said the couple wanted a setting that felt private and genuine, despite the enormous public interest surrounding their relationship. He credited Madison Square Garden with helping create that atmosphere. He also praised the guests for embracing the occasion and said the evening gave him and Taylor a chance to see their respective worlds come together. "It was just so magical, man," Travis said on the podcast.

Travis Made the First Move

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce attended the Eras Tour before ultimately meeting, dating and marrying Taylor Swift.