Travis Kelce Raves Marrying Taylor Swift 'Was More Than I Could Have Ever Dreamed It to Be'
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce reflected on his wedding to Taylor Swift while looking ahead to another NFL season, describing the July celebration as a milestone that surpassed anything he had imagined.
"It was the best night of my life," Travis said.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the comments during an ESPN interview with Chris Berman and teammate Patrick Mahomes, which was filmed ahead of the team's September 14 season opener.
It Was More Than a Dream Come True
Berman brought up the marriage during the conversation, asking the NFL star directly if reports that he had tied the knot were true.
"This is true, this is true," Kelce replied before jokingly asking Berman, "Didn't I see you there?"
The 36-year-old then reflected on what made the celebration particularly meaningful to him.
"Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air," he said.
Mahomes Had Fun at the Reception
Mahomes, who attended the wedding with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave his own account of the celebration.
"My perspective, it was a lot of fun. I did a little dancing," he recalled.
The quarterback had been recovering from knee injuries at the time. "I didn't know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason," he said.
The reception brought together friends, family members and colleagues from both sides of the newlyweds' lives.
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Travis Previously Called the Celebration Magical
Kelce had already shared some details about the wedding during the September 2 season premiere of "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.
The NFL star said the couple wanted a setting that felt private and genuine, despite the enormous public interest surrounding their relationship. He credited Madison Square Garden with helping create that atmosphere.
He also praised the guests for embracing the occasion and said the evening gave him and Taylor a chance to see their respective worlds come together.
"It was just so magical, man," Travis said on the podcast.
Travis Made the First Move
The relationship began after Swift connected Travis following his own attempt to meet her. In July 2023, the NFL star attended the Eras Tour and later revealed that he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number.
After Travis revealed the failed attempt during an installment of "New Heights" in July 2023, the singer-songwriter reached out, and the two began getting to know each other privately before she attended her first Chiefs game that September.
Their relationship soon became a major part of both sports and pop-culture coverage.
Swift and Taylor announced their engagement in August 2025 before marrying less than a year later.