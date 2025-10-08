Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Raunchy 'Wood' Lyrics After Video in His Tight Shorts Resurfaces
Oct. 8 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce is finally addressing Taylor Swift’s raunchiest track yet.
In a teaser from the upcoming “New Heights” podcast episode released on Tuesday, October 7, Kelce’s brother and co-host Jason Kelce asked the Kansas City Chiefs star what he thought of Taylor’s steamy new song “Wood,” from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.
“How do you feel about ‘Wood’?” Jason teased. “Let’s get into it.”
“Jason is so good at asking Travis the questions everyone wood want to know,” the podcast’s Instagram captioned the post. “NEW EPISODE OUT TOMORROW.”
When the episode dropped on October 8, Travis finally weighed in, stating, “It’s a great song.”
Jason kept pushing, asking, “Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”
Travis laughed it off.
“No. Any song that she references me in is very...” he began before Jason jumped in, saying, “That’s not just any song. This is a very specific you.”
Playing it cool, Travis replied, “I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…”
Jason wouldn’t let him off the hook, teasing, “It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing."
“What?” Travis shot back, pretending to be confused, adding, “I think you’re not understanding the song.”
Jason pushed further, quoting one of Taylor’s cheekier lyrics.
“Travis, come on. ‘Redwood tree ain’t hard to see’... that’s a generous word, I think,” he joked. “If somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.’”
He even poked fun at himself, calling his manhood “more of an ornamental bush.”
Finally, when Travis refused to take the bait, Jason wrapped it up.
“That song’s great though. The freaking beat is fantastic. That’s right up my alley. Well done,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me to get on board with that.”
Released on October 3, “Wood” quickly caught fans’ attention for its playful lyrics filled with double meanings and romantic energy — all seemingly inspired by Taylor’s love life with Travis.
The song features lines like, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes. Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.”
Not long after the song’s release, an old clip of the couple resurfaced online, sending Swifties into a frenzy. The video showed Taylor and Travis laughing and singing together in a VIP box at a football game. Travis wore a red matching set with tight shorts, while Taylor rocked a khaki romper.
The camera zoomed in on Travis’s shorts, with the caption, “Now who’s been keeping this from us??”
Fans quickly went wild.
“That last clip, Jesus Christ, he's such a moose. Lol,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “Wow, so this was under wraps all along? Who’s been pulling the strings here?” while a third added, “Exactly, feels like some things were meant to stay hidden!”
Meanwhile, Taylor opened up about how “Wood” came to be during her October 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“I brought this into the studio and I was like, ‘I wanna do sort of like a throwback kind of timeless-sounding song,’” the 35-year-old explained. “And I had this idea about, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and I would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions. And it really started out in a very innocent place.”
She added with a laugh, “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know, I don’t know how we got here. But I love the song so much.”