Travis Kelce Understands Why Prince William Wanted to Cut Him Out of Eras Tour Photo With Taylor Swift Since They Didn't Know If Their Romance Would 'Last'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce admitted he understood why Prince William joked about kicking him out of a 2024 Eras Tour photo with Taylor Swift.
The topic came up during the Wednesday, October 28, episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which Travis, 37, co-hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce, as they discussed the royal's recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
'I Was Just a Boyfriend'
"Friend of the show, Prince William, was on the Graham Norton Show and joked that he tried to move Travis Kelce out of the photo that he took at the Eras Tour in 2024," Jason told viewers.
"I get it, man," Travis replied. "I was just a boyfriend at that point, you know, I wasn't her husband yet. You know, we don’t really know if this is going to last. So it’s kind of … just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever."
The retired football player, 38, joked that he hoped his brother's relationship with Swift, 36, wouldn't go "south" so the family could look back on the photo fondly in the future.
Prince William and His Children Attended the Eras Tour in London
As OK! previously reported, William, 44, and his two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attended the Eras Tour in London in June 2024.
The trio posed for a backstage photo with Swift and Kelce, who had been dating for just over a year.
The official social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo, with the caption, "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!"
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Prince William Tried to 'Move' Travis Kelce Out of His Photo With Taylor Swift
William spoke about the photo during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 23, after the long-time TV host asked him if he knew the "significance" behind the concert photo.
"I wasn't until recently. I hadn't appreciated the significance," William admitted. "And actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo. Travis kept coming back in. I couldn't work out why he kept coming back in."
The Photo Marked Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Social Media Debut
"I was trying to move him out, so it's just me and Taylor and the children," he said while laughing.
The photo marked the first time the "Love Story" singer shared a photo of the football player on her own social media, officially hard-launching their romance online.