Inside Taylor Swift and Prince William's Friendship: 4 Things to Know
Nov. 16 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Prince William Interacted at a 2013 Event
Taylor Swift and Prince William have cultivated a relationship over the years.
The singer, 35, and the heir to the throne, 43, bonded and quickly became friends when they sang alongside Jon Bon Jovi at the Winter Whites Centrepoint Gala at Kensington Palace in London in 2013. At the time, the trio delivered a performance of "Livin' on a Prayer."
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Swift and Prince William have remained "good friends" after that night.
Prince William Watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour With His Children
In June 2024, Prince William watched the first night of Swift's Eras Tour in London alongside his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The official social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a cute photo of the group as they posed for a selfie backstage, which also featured Swift's now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.
"Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" the caption read.
The "Fate of Ophelia" singer used the same selfie to mark Prince William's birthday on June 21, 2024, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales."
In addition to the sweet snaps, videos from the show surfaced, showing the future king dancing to Swift's hit song "Shake It Off" while in a private suite.
Following the interaction, Nicholl told an outlet, "I'm not sure that Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie of the family or whether it's actually Prince William. I know he loves her music. They have a great connection, they're good friends."
- Kate Middleton Struggled With 'Inner Tension' During Her First Public Engagement Since Ending Chemotherapy
- Prince William Had 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears Before Kate Middleton Romance, Author Claims
- Prince William Made a 'Direct Request' That Kate Middleton's Family Would Be Included in King Charles' Coronation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince William Opened Up About His Friendship Bracelet
While at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, Prince William was spotted wearing an accessory that looked like Swifties' friendship bracelets.
"[It] a relic if you like from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter [Princess Charlotte] decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he said of the band, which has the word "Papa."
Prince William added, "[Princess Charlotte] gave it to me when I came away, so I promised I'd wear it and try not to lose it."
Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Planning to Invite Prince William and Kate Middleton to Her Wedding
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the "Cruel Summer" songstress quipped she plans to invite "anyone I've ever spoken to" to her and Kelce's big day.
"I'm so excited about it," she said of her upcoming wedding. "I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there."
Following Swift's revelation, a source claimed she wants to invite Prince William and Kate Middleton to her nuptials.
"Taylor Swift is one very canny operator — developing her fan base, working incredibly hard writing some of the most popular pop tunes of the last decade, and cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago — a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year," an insider told an outlet.
The source continued, "Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique. She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds."