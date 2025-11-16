Inside Taylor Swift and Prince William's Friendship: 4 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Prince William Interacted at a 2013 Event

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Prince William have remained good friends after meeting at an event.

Taylor Swift and Prince William have cultivated a relationship over the years. The singer, 35, and the heir to the throne, 43, bonded and quickly became friends when they sang alongside Jon Bon Jovi at the Winter Whites Centrepoint Gala at Kensington Palace in London in 2013. At the time, the trio delivered a performance of "Livin' on a Prayer." According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Swift and Prince William have remained "good friends" after that night.

Prince William Watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour With His Children

Source: @taylorswift/Instagram Prince William and his children took a selfie with Taylor Swift backstage.

Prince William Opened Up About His Friendship Bracelet

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte made the bracelet for Prince William.

While at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, Prince William was spotted wearing an accessory that looked like Swifties' friendship bracelets. "[It] a relic if you like from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter [Princess Charlotte] decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he said of the band, which has the word "Papa." Prince William added, "[Princess Charlotte] gave it to me when I came away, so I promised I'd wear it and try not to lose it."

Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Planning to Invite Prince William and Kate Middleton to Her Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August.