Jason Kelce Sends a 'Giant Congratulations' to Brother Travis and Taylor Swift on Their Engagement: 'Proposal Heard Around the World'
Jason Kelce is beyond ecstatic about Taylor Swift officially becoming his sister-in-law.
The older brother of Travis Kelce reacted to his younger sibling getting down on one knee during the Wednesday, August 27, episode of the duo's "New Heights" podcast.
"Before we get to the [episode], there is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves," Jason declared just hours after Taylor and Travis revealed their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday, August 26.
Jason Kelce Reacts to Travis and Taylor Swift's Engagement
"We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off, so he’s not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at 'New Heights' to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!" the retired Philadelphia Eagles star exclaimed.
As Jason and his podcast crew members cheered, the NFL broadcaster yelled: "The proposal heard around the world! F--- yeah!"
Taylor and Travis' engagement did, in fact, gain global attention within seconds of their post hitting social media on Tuesday.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," the "Love Story" singer captioned the upload alongside five photos from the special occasion.
The first picture featured Taylor grabbing Travis' face after he knelt to the ground and pulled out an old mine diamond ring. The other photos showcased the lovebirds striking various poses around the romantic garden proposal setting.
Ed Kelce Spills Details on Son Travis' Proposal
Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, was also quick to react to news of his son's engagement, as he spilled details about when the proposal took place during an appearance on Cleveland's News 5 on Tuesday evening.
"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week," the father-of-two admitted. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."
Ed, however, reminded his son "repeatedly" that he "could do it on the side of the road" as long it was "special."
The Kelce patriarch told Travis it'd be special no matter what "when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."
Noting the proposal took place at Travis' home, Ed added: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
After Travis popped the question, Ed said "they started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."
Ed recalled how he was at a Philadelphia Eagles public practice when he "got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say. And they, you know, let us know."