Trevor Noah Mocks Donald Trump Lawsuit Threat Over Epstein Joke in New Netflix Special: 'Turns Out the President Watches the Grammys'
April 17 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Trevor Noah isn’t backing down, he’s doubling down.
The comedian is turning President Donald Trump’s threat to sue him over an Epstein-related joke into fresh material, using his Netflix special Joy in the Trenches to mock the moment that suddenly put him in Trump’s crosshairs.
From Grammys Joke to Presidential Threat
The clash traces back to Noah’s hosting gig at the Grammys, where he joked that Billie Eilish’s Song of the Year award “is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”
The joke prompted a sharp response from Trump, who warned, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you,” and threatened legal action.
“Turns out the president watches the Grammys,” he said in his special. “It hits different when you’re in the crosshairs, I’m not gonna lie.”
Trevor Noah Fires Back on Stage
“That last line is something: ‘Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!’” he joked. “You know, if you’re not trying to sound like a sexual deviant, this is not the line I would recommend.”
He also mocked Trump’s denial of any connection to Epstein.
“Really? I was the first?” Noah quipped. “Before me, no one had ever mentioned Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. I was the first.”
The Streisand Effect in Action
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“When public figures use legal threats to push back on comedians, it almost always backfires,” says Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “That’s a classic example of the Streisand effect.”
According to Philip, elevating a joke into a legal dispute transforms it into a larger cultural moment.
“What might have been a short-lived segment becomes a headline, a debate, and a viral cycle across platforms,” she explains. “Threats rarely reduce visibility, they legitimize the moment.”
When the Joke Becomes the Story
Beverly Hills psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman, who watched the special, said the comedian’s repeated focus on the controversy may have unintentionally amplified it as well.
“By the end of his Netflix show, Trevor did exhibit the Streisand effect whereby concentrating on allegedly not being concerned about Trump suing him, he informed a lot more people about this, and did not convince anyone that he wasn’t really afraid,” she explained.
“I am an ardent Trump supporter, but I was still able to laugh at Trevor’s jokes, and it did not diminish my support for Trump in the least,” she says. “However, it did get tiring that he kept going back to essentially the same joke.”
Comedy, Power and the Spotlight
The exchange underscores a familiar dynamic: when political power collides with comedy, the result often extends far beyond the original joke.
“Comedy thrives on tension, and when a political figure elevates a joke into a legal issue, it transforms a moment of satire into a larger cultural story,” Philip points out. “In most cases, ignoring the content or responding with restraint is far more effective than trying to shut it down.”