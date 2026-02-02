or
Donald Trump Calls Grammys Host Trevor Noah a 'Total Loser' After Epstein Island Joke, Says He's Going to 'Sue This Pathetic Dope'

split photo of trevor noah and donald trump
Source: mega

'It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.,' the president wrote on Truth Social.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

The president isn't happy about a joke Trevor Noah made at his expense during the 2026 Grammys.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday night, February 1, shortly after the awards ceremony concluded to bash the show and its host after Noah trolled his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, 79, branded the South African comedian, 41, a "total loser," and unsurprisingly threatened to take legal action against him.

'Virtually Unwatchable'

image of Donald Trump labeled the Grammys 'unwatchable.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump labeled the Grammys 'unwatchable.'

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer," he wrote. "The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards."

The POTUS continued, "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media."

'Poor, Pathetic, Talentless, Dope of an M.C.'

image of Donald Trump said Trevor Noah 'better get his facts straight.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Trevor Noah 'better get his facts straight.'

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast," he went on. "It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty."

"Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!" he concluded.

What Did Trevor Noah Say About Donald Trump at the 2026 Grammys?

image of Trevor Noah shaded Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton's inclusion in the Epstein files.
Source: mega

Trevor Noah shaded Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton's inclusion in the Epstein files.

After Billie Eilish's win for Song of the Year, the Daily Show alum quipped, "That is a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,"

He then added, "Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Former President Clinton, 79, has appeared in dozens of photos with Epstein, who committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019.

Trevor Noah Blasted Nicki Minaj's Connection to Donald Trump

image of The comedian also mocked Nicki Minaj's new love of Donald Trump.
Source: mega

The comedian also mocked Nicki Minaj's new love for Donald Trump.

Earlier in the show, Noah noted Nicki Minaj's absence from ceremony, joking she was with Trump at the White House "discussing very important issues."

His trolling of the "Beez in the Trap" rapper comes after she gushed over the president at his Trump Accounts Summit on January 28, declaring herself his "No. 1 fan."

