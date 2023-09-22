Trippie's Strips & Dips: The New Celebrity Food Sensation Taking the US by Storm

It's official. With names like Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, George Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Dylan Lemay joining the trend, opening a restaurant is the next hottest thing. While most celebrities have been quite successful at this, with a few exceptions like that of MrBeast Burgers' recent fiasco, a new competitor could very soon overshadow their success: Trippie's Strips & Dips.

If you are one of the over 22.5 million people who listen to Trippie Redd’s hits on Spotify, you probably already are familiar with the brand. The launch of Trippie's Strips & Dips was announced by the young rapper just one month ago, with the first local opening its doors in Los Angeles to offer some of the best chicken strips, chips, and dips in town… All with Trippie’s distinctive style.