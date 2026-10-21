Trisha Yearwood Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure After Dramatic Weight Loss

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Trisha Yearwood turned heads during her latest red carpet appearance, showing off a noticeably slimmer figure at the Best Friends Animal Society’s annual Benefit to Save Them All gala in New York City. On Monday, October 19, the 62-year-old country star looked elegant as she posed for photos at the event. In photos obtained by a publication, she wore a fitted black pantsuit with a tailored double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons and white side panels. Underneath, she paired the jacket with a crisp white button-up shirt, leaving the neckline slightly open for a relaxed yet sophisticated look.

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Source: MEGA Trisha Yearwood turned heads at the Best Friends Animal Society’s annual Benefit to Save Them All gala in New York City.

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Yearwood finished off the outfit with black heels and a shoulder-length blonde bob styled with a side part. She smiled for the cameras with her hands clasped in front of her against the event’s white-and-gold backdrop.

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SAVE THEM ALL!!! @trishayearwood we are so with you on “can we keep her?” 🩷 🐶 pic.twitter.com/W546jleC4j — crysta (@crysta_maddox1) October 20, 2026 Source: @CRYSTA_MADDOX1/X

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Yearwood Showed Off Her Slimmer Silhouette

Source: MEGA The country star wore a fitted black pantsuit that highlighted her noticeably slimmer silhouette.

The “Georgia Rain” singer’s fitted blazer accentuated her waist, while her wide-leg trousers created a long, streamlined silhouette. She kept the rest of her look classic with understated makeup and softly styled hair. According to a publication, the “How Do I Live” hitmaker lost an impressive 55 pounds between 2013 and 2017. However, her health journey began long before that. "I decided to lose weight when I was 15," she previously told Good Housekeeping. "I did Scarsdale. I did [some weight loss programs such as] Weight Watchers. I did Atkins. I was like, 'I can eat bacon and cheese every day!' but that got old really quick. Because if I give up a food group, it's all I want. I was like, I just want a piece of toast!"

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Her Turning Point Came After a Trip to Haiti

Source: MEGA Trisha Yearwood reportedly lost 55 pounds between 2013 and 2017 after years of struggling with different fad diets.

After years of trying different fad diets without lasting success, Yearwood experienced a moment of clarity in 2012 while visiting Haiti with Habitat for Humanity. She reflected on how the experience affected her perspective on her health and body image. "I really felt my weight on that trip. I'd put a few extra pounds on top of the 20 extra that I always carried. I didn't feel great," she revealed. When she returned home, the blonde beauty decided it was time to change her approach rather than continue feeling frustrated with her body. "I had just come back from a place where people don't know where their next meal is coming from, and I was [expletive] because I was a size 14 — poor, pitiful me," she told the outlet. "I realized I was tired of losing the same few pounds, tired of complaining about it. I felt, 'Just do it, or shut up about it."

The Simple Diet Changes That Helped Her

Source: MEGA A 2012 trip to Haiti with Habitat for Humanity prompted the star to rethink her approach to her body and weight.