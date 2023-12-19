'Is This Really Her?': Trisha Yearwood Fans Puzzled as She Shows Off New Look — Photo
Trisha Yearwood is bringing a whole new look into the new year!
The country queen, 59, took to Instagram on Monday, December 18, to share snaps of the outfits she wore during her Las Vegas shows — and fans were blown away by how different Yearwood appeared in the photos.
"Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang! Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin’ haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho! Merry Christmas, and love one another! 🎄♥️💚," the "Back Home Again" singer captioned the post, which featured Yearwood rocking a new set of bangs.
"She doesn't even look the same?? Is this really her?" one fan shockingly questioned below the update.
"This doesn’t even look like Trisha," a second person chimed in.
"This can't be Trisha! She doesn't look like she did 😟," a third person noted of Yearwood.
"I don't think it's her," a fourth user commented.
Despite what the public thinks, the CMA winner will always get approval from her husband, Garth Brooks. As OK! previously reported, "The Dance" vocalist nearly made Kelly Clarkson cry when he spoke about Yearwood during a recent appearance on her talk show.
"When it comes to the future, I think what you're just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this," Brooks emotionally explained. "So I think that's it. What I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me and I'd love for the queen to be around me."
"As far as Miss Yearwood … you know, I've said this before, I found her in the past life, I'll find her in the next," he gushed over his wife, whom he wed in 2005.
"It is amazing though. It’s such a beautiful love between the two of you, it is. And you’re tearing up and you’re making me tear up, and my makeup artist is gonna kill me," Clarkson said to Brooks while wiping away tears.
The feeling is mutual, as on December 10, Yearwood revealed they sent each other the same gift on their 18-year anniversary!
"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing! #happy18 #love #morethanever," she captioned the Instagram psot.