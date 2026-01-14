or
Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Shares Rare Photos of Their Son Theo After Years of Keeping Him Out of the Spotlight

Photo of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols
Source: MEGA; @maraleenichols/Instagram

Maralee Nichols gave birth in 2021.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 12:47 p.m. ET

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shared rare photos of their son, Theo, after years out of the spotlight.

"Weekend Adventures ⚡️," Nichols captioned a carousel of photos from a San Diego, Calif., outing posted via Instagram on Tuesday, January 13.

Maralee Nichols Shared Rare Photos of Son Theo

Photo of The pair took a peaceful vacation, hitting various San Diego hot spots.
Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram

The pair took a peaceful vacation, hitting various San Diego hot spots.

The photo series began with Nichols and her son admiring a group of pink flamingos on a zoo outing. Other snapshots captured the pair lounging on the beach, flipping through books and unwinding in cozy accommodations.

In all of the photos, Theo's face was turned away from the camera or strategically covered.

Maralee Nichols Took a Social Media Hiatus

Photo of Maralee Nichols has been absent from the platform since September 2024.
Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram

Maralee Nichols has been absent from the platform since September 2024.

The post marked Nichols' return to the platform after more than one year away. Her more recent previous upload dated back to September 2024, with her last update about her son several months later.

Nichols welcomed Theo in December 2021, while the NBA player was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Theo was born just weeks after Kardashian and Thompson became pregnant with their second child via surrogacy.

Tristan Thompson Initially Denied Paternity

Photo of Tristan Thompson initially denied that he was the father of Maralee Nichols' child.
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram; MEGA

Tristan Thompson initially denied that he was the father of Maralee Nichols' child.

At the time, Thompson denied being the father of the child, which was later disproved through a paternity test in January 2022, meaning he cheated on the reality star.

Months later, Nichols slammed the idea that her relationship with Thompson was just a casual encounter.

"I was definitely not a one night stand," she wrote in a since-deleted comment on Instagram, to someone who called her a hookup. "That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me."

Tristan Thompson Was Confronted by Khloé Kardashian's Family

Photo of Tristan Thompson was confronted about the scandal during an episode of 'The Kardashians.'
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson was confronted about the scandal during an episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Kardashian's family confronted Thompson during a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, where the Good American founder made a rare mention of Theo when talking about the pain her partner caused her.

"It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of [my family's] emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down," she said to Thompson after dumping him.

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian blasted the athlete, telling him he didn't "deserve" Khloé.

Kylie Jenner chimed into the conversation, adding, "You do some dumba-- s---. I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the s--- you do is really f------ crazy!"

Although the pair has moved on and are peacefully co-parenting, the basketball player often faces backlash for acknowledging his other three children but not Theo.

Tristan shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with Khloé, as well as son Prince, 9, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

