Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Shares Rare Photos of Their Son Theo After Years of Keeping Him Out of the Spotlight

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shared rare photos of their son, Theo, after years out of the spotlight. "Weekend Adventures ⚡️," Nichols captioned a carousel of photos from a San Diego, Calif., outing posted via Instagram on Tuesday, January 13.

Maralee Nichols Shared Rare Photos of Son Theo

Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram The pair took a peaceful vacation, hitting various San Diego hot spots.

The photo series began with Nichols and her son admiring a group of pink flamingos on a zoo outing. Other snapshots captured the pair lounging on the beach, flipping through books and unwinding in cozy accommodations. In all of the photos, Theo's face was turned away from the camera or strategically covered.

Maralee Nichols Took a Social Media Hiatus

Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram Maralee Nichols has been absent from the platform since September 2024.

The post marked Nichols' return to the platform after more than one year away. Her more recent previous upload dated back to September 2024, with her last update about her son several months later. Nichols welcomed Theo in December 2021, while the NBA player was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Theo was born just weeks after Kardashian and Thompson became pregnant with their second child via surrogacy.

Tristan Thompson Initially Denied Paternity

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram; MEGA Tristan Thompson initially denied that he was the father of Maralee Nichols' child.

At the time, Thompson denied being the father of the child, which was later disproved through a paternity test in January 2022, meaning he cheated on the reality star. Months later, Nichols slammed the idea that her relationship with Thompson was just a casual encounter. "I was definitely not a one night stand," she wrote in a since-deleted comment on Instagram, to someone who called her a hookup. "That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me."

Tristan Thompson Was Confronted by Khloé Kardashian's Family

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson was confronted about the scandal during an episode of 'The ardashians.'