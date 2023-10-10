8 of Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandals and Flirtationships – From Khloé Kardashian to Sydney Chase

Tristan Thompson started appearing in headlines left and right when he began dating Khloé Kardashian in 2016. Criticism soon emerged as fans noticed that their relationship overlapped with Thompson's past romance with Jordan Craig, who he reportedly left for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while she was pregnant with their child.

As rumors still bombarded his relationship with Kardashian, he dismissed the claims in July 2019 and clarified that they were both single when they met.

"The negative comments that are constantly being directed toward her are unnecessary," he said in a tweet. "She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

Kardashian also addressed the speculations in a separate social media post in which she disclosed that they met after the NBA star chose to go on a blind date with her.