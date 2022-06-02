Tristan Thompson & Maralee Nichols' Son Turns 6 Months Old, NBA Pro Disses Baby Boy With Social Media Snub

Theo's dad did not "like" nor comment on the photo — not to mention the fact that he didn't even give his baby boy a shoutout on Instagram for his birthday.

Despite Thompson claiming in a January statement that he was looking "forward to amicably raising" Theo with Nichols after a paternity test proved he was the father, Nichols maintained the father-of-three — who shares daughter True, 4, with Khloé Kardashian and son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig —"has done nothing" to support their son.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” a rep for the mother-of-one claimed in February.