Tristan Thompson Never Planned to Tell Khloé Kardashian He Cheated on Her With Jordyn Woods: 'I Ain't Saying That'

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Is Tristan Thompson only sorry he got caught? Years after the NBA star infamously cheated on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant with their first child together, Thompson admitted he had no plans to come clean to the reality star. His confession came on the Wednesday, July 1, episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

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'I Just Hope Nobody Finds Out'

Source: @clubshayshay/youtube Tristan Thompson admitted he was going to keep his infidelity a secret.

As the athlete, 35, explained how much his life changed when he first began dating Kardashian, 42, in 2016, host Shannon Sharpe asked how he broke the news of his behavior to the star. (In 2018, Thompson was caught kissing her sister Kylie Jenner's then-best friend Jordyn Woods, 28.) "At 25 I ain’t saying that. I was more like, 'I just hope nobody finds out,'" Thompson confessed with a laugh. "I'm like, I ain't hoping no one. I'm like, oh man."

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Source: @khloekardashian/youtube Tristan Thompson called the drama a 'learning experience.'

When Sharpe, 58, noted he could have done something to "diffuse" the situation so Kardashian found out before the public, Thompson admitted, "You're right. That’s an area that I had to grow and evolve and mature."

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'I Didn't Know How to Handle It'

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Source: @clubshayshay/youtube The NBA player cheated on Khloé Kardashian more than once.

"You know, when you’re young, you think we know it all, right? So, when bad things are coming, or a big negative situation or precedent comes, I didn’t know how to handle it, right?" he continued. "So, for me it was more just like, take it for what it is, and deal with the punches after." Thompson said he had an "athlete mentality" to the situation: "With injuries, we going to figure it out... and that doesn’t work when you’re dealing with human beings and feelings."

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Source: @jordynwoods/instagram The athlete was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods while he was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson called the drama a "learning experience" and insisted he's in a "great place" with Kardashian nowadays. Sharpe asked the basketball player if he thinks someone got tipped off about the hookup. "For sure, someone dime'd [sic] me out, because it was 5:00 in the morning when all that stuff happened. So it didn't make sense," he said. "But people talk. Social media, it’s a tough thing." "You know, the problem for us NBA players, we think when we put a hoodie on, we think we got an invisible cloak. We be forgetting that we’re still tall," he quipped of trying to stay under the radar.

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Source: @khloekardashian/instagram Tristan Thompson co-parents his two kids with Khloé Kardashian.