or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celeb kids
OK LogoNEWS

Tristan Thompson Slammed After Leaving Out 1 of His Children in Rare Photos: 'This Is Bad'

Composite photo of Tristan Thompson and kids True, Tatum and Prince.
Source: MEGA/@realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson did not include son Theo in the photos he posted to social media.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Where’s Theo?

On Wednesday, December 18, Tristan Thompson was bashed for sharing a series of photos featuring three out of four of his children.

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed leaving out child photos
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson shares daughter True and son Tatum with Khloé Kardashian, son Prince with Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

Article continues below advertisement

The adorable images of daughter True, 6, son Tatum, 2, and son Prince, 8, noticeably left out Theo, 3.

“❤️,” the NBA player, 33, captioned the snapshots, which included stills of the trio hugging and posing for their dad.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the upload, fans expressed their disappointment in the serial cheater, who shares his four kids with three different women.

“A REAL MAN would still take accountability for all his choices and accept all his children,” one person dissed, while another added, “This is bad... what of the other boy, they all deserve to know each other, your mistakes cannot be his.”

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed leaving out child photos
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

'Imagine how that other baby’s going to feel seeing these,' one person said about the photos.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person noted: “Imagine how that other baby’s going to feel seeing these. Do better!” as a fourth joked, “One missing boo 🤔🙄.”

Though many individuals came after Thompson, some defended The Kardashians star.

MORE ON:
celeb kids

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Just because he doesn't post the other kid doesn't mean he doesn't see the other kid. Man, ppl so used to ppl posting everything,” someone wrote, while another echoed, “And how do we know the baby wasn't sitting right there? Maybe he isn't allowed to post the baby.”

Thompson is known for his messy past, as he infamously cheated on ex Khloé Kardashian —True and Tatum’s mother — with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in the birth of Theo.

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed leaving out child photos
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

One user demanded Tristan Thompson 'take accountability' for his choices and 'accept' Theo after seeing the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

News of the paternity scandal came days after Kardashian and Thompson chose to move forward with an embryo transfer, leading to the birth of Tatum via surrogacy.

As OK! previously reported, despite the former lovebirds' rocky relationship, Kardashian was reportedly hopeful they could be a real family someday.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed Kardashian was devastated after finding out her former flame started seeing a new woman earlier this year.

“It’s bad enough that he’s dating again,” the source revealed. “That’s very hurtful because it’s another clear reminder that he’s not interested in her anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed leaving out child photos
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson has never posted anything featuring son Theo.

The wound is particularly painful for Kardashian because “he’s dating someone that everyone is saying looks like a knockoff version of her sister, or even her, is an added knife in the heart.”

In August, Thompson was seen at the romantic L.A. restaurant Giorgio Baldi alongside a brunette beauty who resembles Kim Kardashian.

“Everyone is telling Khloé not to be jealous, that he’s chosen someone that looks practically related to her because he’s still obsessed with her, but Khloé is taking it very badly,” the insider spilled.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.