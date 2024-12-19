Tristan Thompson Slammed After Leaving Out 1 of His Children in Rare Photos: 'This Is Bad'

Tristan Thompson did not include son Theo in the photos he posted to social media.

On Wednesday, December 18, Tristan Thompson was bashed for sharing a series of photos featuring three out of four of his children.

“❤️,” the NBA player, 33, captioned the snapshots , which included stills of the trio hugging and posing for their dad.

In response to the upload, fans expressed their disappointment in the serial cheater, who shares his four kids with three different women.

“A REAL MAN would still take accountability for all his choices and accept all his children,” one person dissed, while another added, “This is bad... what of the other boy, they all deserve to know each other, your mistakes cannot be his.”