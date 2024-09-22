or
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Very Hurt' Ex Tristan Thompson Is 'Not Interested in Her Anymore' After He Was Spotted With Kim Kardashian Look-alike: Source

Composite photo of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram/MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is being told to 'not to be jealous' about Tristan Thompson dating new women.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Who’s Tristan Thompson’s new woman?

According to an insider, Khloé Kardashian, 40, has been devastated since her baby daddy — who has repeatedly cheated on her — started seeing someone else.

khloe kardashian very hurt tristan thompsons kim kardashian look alike
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had an on-again, off-again relationship for many years, however, they have not been together since 2019.

“It’s bad enough that he’s dating again,” the source spilled. “That’s very hurtful because it’s another clear reminder that he’s not interested in her anymore.”

Not only does the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with the NBA star — feel badly because he’s playing the field again, but also because “he’s dating someone that everyone is saying looks like a knockoff version of her sister, or even her, is an added knife in the heart.”

khloe kardashian very hurt tristan thompsons kim kardashian look alike
Source: MEGA

Tristan Thompson has repeatedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson was spotted at romantic L.A. restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a mystery woman on August 19. To make matters worse, the individual, who wore a skin-tight black dress, looked similar to Kim Kardashian.

“Everyone is telling Khloé not to be jealous, that he’s chosen someone that looks practically related to her because he’s still obsessed with her, but Khloé is taking it very badly,” the insider continued.

khloe kardashian very hurt tristan thompsons kim kardashian look alike
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is allegedly not over Tristan Thompson despite him cheating.

Over the last eight years, Khloé and Tristan have had quite a complicated relationship, as the athlete has been caught being unfaithful to The Kardashians star many times. Though the pair had many breakups and reconciliations, they finally called it quits in 2019 and have since co-parented their children. However, the brunette beauty can’t seem to shake her feelings for Tristan.

“Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan,” another source dished. “As much h--- as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him.”

khloe kardashian very hurt tristan thompsons kim kardashian look alike
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.

“She’s had to admit that she’s still not over him, even if she knows she should. It’s so upsetting for her because she’s tried everything to get over him, even hypnosis, but she can’t let go,” they added.

Despite the 33-year-old having cheated on Khloé while she was pregnant with True — and he even had a child with another woman just months before they welcomed Tatum — she is still hung up on him.

Source: OK!
“And she lives in this limbo with him because he does act like they’re back together a lot of the time. But then this sort of thing will happen and the reality of who he is will be shoved in her face, it’s an awful merry go round she can’t seem to get off of,” the insider explained.

Life & Style reported on Khloé's reaction to him dating a Kim look-alike.

