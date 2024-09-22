Khloé Kardashian Is 'Very Hurt' Ex Tristan Thompson Is 'Not Interested in Her Anymore' After He Was Spotted With Kim Kardashian Look-alike: Source

Over the last eight years, Khloé and Tristan have had quite a complicated relationship, as the athlete has been caught being unfaithful to The Kardashians star many times. Though the pair had many breakups and reconciliations, they finally called it quits in 2019 and have since co-parented their children. However, the brunette beauty can’t seem to shake her feelings for Tristan.

“Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan,” another source dished. “As much h--- as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him.”