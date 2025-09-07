Will There Be 'True Detective' Season 5? What to Know — Including Nicolas Cage's Potential Appearance

Nicolas Cage is reportedly in talks to star in the fifth season of 'True Detective.'

True Detective will uncover new mysteries in its upcoming iteration.

Just days after the final episode of True Detective: Night Country aired in November 2024, HBO officially greenlit a fifth season for True Detective with Issa López as the showrunner.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, called López a "one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit."

She added, "She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie [Foster] and Kali's [Reis] impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

Reacting to the news, López shared, "From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."

In addition to being a showrunner, López also served as the writer and director. She executive produced True Detective: Night Country alongside Nic Pizzolatto, Alan Page Arriaga, Richard Brown, Mark Ceryak, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Steve Golin, Woody Harrelson, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Adele Romanski and Mari Jo Winkler.