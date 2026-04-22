Trump Administration 'Sugar Daddy' Scandal Erupts Amid Investigation of Senior Department of Homeland Security Official

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A top aide within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is facing allegations she seeks out sugar daddies to fund her lavish lifestyle, according to a new report. Julia Varvaro, who has served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism since May 2025, is under investigation after a man filed an official complaint claiming he was used during their three-month romance. The wealthy executive, identifying simply as Robert B, revealed in a complaint to the DHS Inspector General that after connecting with Varvaro on the dating app Hinge, he learned she had a profile on the sugar daddy website Seeking.

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Source: @drjuliavarvaro/x Julia Varvaro is said to have had a profile on a website for 'sugar daddy' arrangements.

On Wednesday April 22, Daily Mail reported the 29-year-old PhD went by "Alessia" on the site and used a photo from her Instagram page. Per the outlet, the profile, where she allegedly offered "seductive sophistication," has since been removed. The senior official denied making the page. Varvaro reportedly described herself as "flirty, fun and fond of sultry spaces," adding she's "drawn to a masculine man who's attentive, protective and quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences."

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'Her Actions Pose a Security Risk'

Source: @drjuliavarvaro/x An official complaint was reportedly filed against the 29-year-old by an ex.

In his complaint reviewed by Daily Mail, Robert wrote, "I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship, after spending $30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips." "She told me that she does not have college debt because sugar daddies paid for her college education," the divorced father claimed. "She also told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewelry on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies." "I believe that she's under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk," he reportedly added.

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'She's Always Order the Most Expensive Things'

Source: Julia Varvaro/Instagram The ex claimed he spent roughly the $40,000 on the counterterrorism official.

Robert alleged he paid for first class strips to Aruba, Italy, San Diego, Calif., and South Carolina during their brief fling. The outlet also obtained texts between the pair in which she asked him to give her money for a $2,000 fat-reduction treatment called Emsculpt. He told the tabloid, "Everywhere we went, she'd always order the most expensive things on the menu, like the Wagyu premier cut of Japanese beef."

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Source: Julia Varvaro/LinkedIn Julia Varvaro allegedly asked the wealthy man for her own credit card.

"She was calling me 'daddy,' and we'd refer to each other as 'my lover,'" the businessman further disclosed. But the frequent requests for cash started to bother him. After taking her on a shopping spree, she asked for $2,000 to cover half her rent days later, he claimed. "I'm not used to having to ask like this for a simple card or help with my rent especially being furloughed," she allegedly texted him. "Any past relationship would've jumped up and cared for me, which is what I like."

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'She's a Long Island Gold Digger'

Source: One America News Network/youtube She also requested money for rent at one point, the man claimed.

Robert told Daily Mail, "I asked her about her finances, assuming that as a grown woman, she had six months emergency funds at a minimum...But she said her funds were kind of locked up in stocks and bonds." He also revealed his one daughter they visited in San Diego was not a fan of Varvaro. "My daughter's like, 'She's a Long Island gold digger, what are you doing?'" the executive recalled.

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'I Like Feeling Provided For'

Source: One America News Network/youtube Julia Varvaro slammed her ex's claims.

Eventually, he shut her down when she asked for a credit card in her name. "I was like, 'You know that's not happening because I see how you like to shop,'" Robert said. "That got me the cold shoulder." After dismissing her request to pay for Emsculpt, the pair argued, with her writing in a nasty message from early April, "I like feeling provided for and you're not doing that for me, so not sure it will work."

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'I Thought It Was a Great Relationship'

Source: One America News Network/youtube 'I did nothing wrong,' she declared.

In response to Robert's complaint, Varvaro told the outlet she "did nothing wrong." "This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting c--- together. And it's just really weird," she said. "If we made a story about every failed short relationship in D.C., this town would implode. I thought it was a great relationship until we just didn't work and that was it." She added she never asked for "anything crazy" during the relationship and insisted a man getting his girlfriend a credit card was "kind of a normal thing."

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Source: Julia Varvaro/LinkedIn She insisted it was 'normal' for men to get their significant other a credit card.