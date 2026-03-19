Donald Attempts to Dispel Racism Claims With Celebrity Compilation

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President Donald Trump has once again made headlines for his peculiar behavior on social media. On Wednesday, he took to his Truth Social account to post a series of videos aimed at proving he is not racist. However, the content of these videos raised eyebrows and led to further ridicule from critics.

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Donald Trump Shares Celebrity Clips to Defend His Image

Source: MEGA The compilation featured Black public figures such as Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

One particular video compilation featured Trump posing with various Black celebrities, including some who are known for their controversial pasts or criminal convictions. This move followed an earlier incident where Trump shared a racist video of his political opponents, depicting them in a demeaning manner. The video used the 1961 hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and portrayed figures such as former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in an offensive light.

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Critics Mock the Social Media Strategy

Source: MEGA Critics mocked the posts across social media.

The new video appears to be an attempt to repair Trump’s image with the Black community. The caption accompanying one of the posts read, “How quickly people forget. So Sad! President DJT.” Critics of Trump took to social media, suggesting that his strategy was misguided. One user mockingly stated, “I’m not racist. I got Black friends.” The compilation includes clips of Trump interacting with prominent Black figures like Snoop Dogg and Will Smith, as well as footage of him affectionately engaging with Black children. However, many found these clips patronizing rather than endearing.

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Old Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson Videos Resurface

Source: MEGA Old clips with Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson resurfaced.

In a further attempt to bolster his credibility, Trump shared a video from his appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show. The original poster of this video noted that Oprah had expressed support for Trump’s presidential aspirations back in 1988. The post stated, “Oprah wanted Trump to run for president in 1988 on the same policies he holds today—interesting.” Another notable post displayed Trump with the late Michael Jackson during a time when the pop star faced serious allegations. The accompanying caption stated, “If there was one person Trump stayed loyal to, it was Michael Jackson.” Critics argue that these images do little to counter claims of racism.

White House Responds to Video Backlash

Source: MEGA The White House claimed a careless staff member posted the video.