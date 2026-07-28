Trump Biographer Sets Record Straight on Jeffrey Epstein Being Israeli Spy After J.D. Vance Claimed Dead Financier Had Mossad ‘Connections’
July 28 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's biographer Michael Wolff put the rumored idea to bed that dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli spy.
The Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House author, 72, penned in a new edition of his Substack that while Epstein had a large intelligence-sharing network, he wasn't actually a Mossad agent.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Not an Israeli Spy Agent
“I can tell you, Epstein wasn’t an Israeli spy, certainly not in the deep state, cross-allegiance, John Le Carre sense,” Wolff wrote, referring to the famed British espionage author who penned classics such as The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Wolff also noted the reports alleging the financier worked as an Israeli intelligence operative led to Vice President J.D. Vance even sharing the conspiracy theory during a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
J.D. Vance Previously Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Was Involved With the Mossad
“He clearly had connections to the upper —the highest — levels of American intelligence," Vance, 41, told host Joe Rogan, 58, during an episode released earlier this month. “He clearly had connections to the highest of Israeli intelligence."
- Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Afraid' of Donald Trump in the Final Years Leading Up to His Death, Author Claims
- Donald Trump Heckled at Michigan Rally Over Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
- Jeffrey Epstein's 'Favorite' Girlfriend, Allegedly the Last Person He Spoke to, Quietly Worked as NYC Dentist Years After His Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeffrey Epstein Would Have Been 'Amused' If People Thought He Actually Was a Spy
However, Wolff stated in his article how Vance was “instead nodding to a general MAGA conspiratorial view of Epstein, and of a more specific idea of the Israelis working to subvert the U.S.”
“Epstein would not have particularly minded if you thought he was a spy — or at least would have been amused," the journalist scribed, adding he would have also “considered it a pretty lame view about money, loyalty, and information.”
“The worldwide intelligence economy — or, if you will, gossip economy — had long ago surpassed the reach and depth of the world’s formal intelligence community," Wolff said.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Friends With Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak
Wolff noted Epstein — who committed suicide in prison in August 2019 — worked as a “post-modern sort of spy." The s-- trafficker's affluent wealth was dependent on trading information among other rich “players” who commanded money, power and elite status.
“Part of Epstein’s con — or, if you will, marketing prowess — was to make it seem that his information was better than it was," Wolff went on. “Everybody in the information trading game was promoting the quality of their intelligence and their access to it.”
He added Epstein's only real tie to Israel was being pals with former prime minister Ehud Barak. The 84-year-old served as the country's head of state from 1999 until 2001.
“Epstein was not a spy. He was a narrator, and while not always a reliable one, his was a story, widely told, about a man who wanted you to know he knew everything,” Wolff wrote.