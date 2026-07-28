Trump Biographer Sets Record Straight on Jeffrey Epstein Being Israeli Spy After J.D. Vance Claimed Dead Financier Had Mossad ‘Connections’

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Donald Trump's biographer Michael Wolff put the rumored idea to bed that dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli spy. The Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House author, 72, penned in a new edition of his Substack that while Epstein had a large intelligence-sharing network, he wasn't actually a Mossad agent.

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Jeffrey Epstein Was Not an Israeli Spy Agent

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019.

“I can tell you, Epstein wasn’t an Israeli spy, certainly not in the deep state, cross-allegiance, John Le Carre sense,” Wolff wrote, referring to the famed British espionage author who penned classics such as The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Wolff also noted the reports alleging the financier worked as an Israeli intelligence operative led to Vice President J.D. Vance even sharing the conspiracy theory during a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

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J.D. Vance Previously Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Was Involved With the Mossad

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance previously alleged Jeffrey Epstein had ties to the Mossad.

“He clearly had connections to the upper —the highest — levels of American intelligence," Vance, 41, told host Joe Rogan, 58, during an episode released earlier this month. “He clearly had connections to the highest of Israeli intelligence."

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Jeffrey Epstein Would Have Been 'Amused' If People Thought He Actually Was a Spy

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein 'would not have minded if you thought he was a spy.'

However, Wolff stated in his article how Vance was “instead nodding to a general MAGA conspiratorial view of Epstein, and of a more specific idea of the Israelis working to subvert the U.S.” “Epstein would not have particularly minded if you thought he was a spy — or at least would have been amused," the journalist scribed, adding he would have also “considered it a pretty lame view about money, loyalty, and information.” “The worldwide intelligence economy — or, if you will, gossip economy — had long ago surpassed the reach and depth of the world’s formal intelligence community," Wolff said.

Jeffrey Epstein Was Friends With Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff wrote in his Substack how Jeffrey Epstein worked as a 'post-modern sort of spy.'