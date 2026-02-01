Jeffrey Epstein Organized 'World's Largest Honeytrap' for Russia and the KGB, Intelligence Sources Claim
Feb. 1 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
The newest batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files have claimed that the dead pedophile apparently ran the "world's largest honeytrap operation" for Russia and the KGB.
According to intelligence sources, Epstein was working on behalf of Moscow and possibly Israel, procuring young women for them.
Russian President Vladimir Putin Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files
The documents mentioned Russian president Vladimir Putin about 1,056 times, with Moscow being referred to roughly 9,629 times. However, there is no written evidence in the files directly linking Putin, 73, to Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes.
Security officials believe that Epstein may have sustained his luxury lifestyle with the help of the Europeans.
U.S. intelligence also reportedly kept a watchful eye on the financier's Russian contacts for several years, but British security officials were skeptical to monitor the connections due to ex-Prince Andrew.
Epstein Knew Ghislaine Maxwell's Father
Epstein possibly crossed paths with the Russians and the KGB after being introduced to high-ranking members by Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's father.
Ghislaine, 64, and Jeffrey were good friends, with the British socialite now serving a 20-year sentence for s-- crimes. As for Robert, he died in 1991 under very mysterious circumstances after falling off his yacht.
The media mogul was allegedly a Russian asset in the 1970s and helped smuggle cash into the West with Jeffrey’s aid.
- Lawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Trafficked & Abused A Russian Woman For Years As Recently As Shortly Before His 2019 Arrest
- Telling All: Ghislaine Maxwell 'Hated' Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Staffer Claims
- Sarah Ferguson Begged 'Legend' Jeffrey Epstein to Marry Her After His 2009 Jail Release, New Files Reveal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"You have Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest placed in compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It's the world's largest honey trap operation. The Americans have been on this for years, but our lot have seemed more queasy about it, presumably because of the royal link," one intelligence source noted.
One email from the files, dated September 11, 2011, was sent to Jeffrey from an anonymous individual in which an "appointment with Putin" during an upcoming trip to Russia was discussed.
"Spoke with Igor. He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia to arrive a few days before you," the unidentified person penned to Jeffrey.
Ex-Prince Andrew and Epstein's Friendship Stretched Back Decades
According to the newest series of docs, Jeffrey reportedly wanted to present a "beautiful" Russian female to Andrew, 65, in August 2010.
"She's 26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy and yes, she has your email," he wrote to the ex-Duke of York at the time.
The former royal had his titles yanked away last year due to his friendship with the felon. Jeffrey died in 2019 while in jail as he awaited trial.