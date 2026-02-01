Article continues below advertisement

The newest batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files have claimed that the dead pedophile apparently ran the "world's largest honeytrap operation" for Russia and the KGB. According to intelligence sources, Epstein was working on behalf of Moscow and possibly Israel, procuring young women for them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files

The newest batch of Epstein files dropped on January 30.

The documents mentioned Russian president Vladimir Putin about 1,056 times, with Moscow being referred to roughly 9,629 times. However, there is no written evidence in the files directly linking Putin, 73, to Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes. Security officials believe that Epstein may have sustained his luxury lifestyle with the help of the Europeans. U.S. intelligence also reportedly kept a watchful eye on the financier's Russian contacts for several years, but British security officials were skeptical to monitor the connections due to ex-Prince Andrew.

Epstein Knew Ghislaine Maxwell's Father

Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert, died in 1991.

Epstein possibly crossed paths with the Russians and the KGB after being introduced to high-ranking members by Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's father. Ghislaine, 64, and Jeffrey were good friends, with the British socialite now serving a 20-year sentence for s-- crimes. As for Robert, he died in 1991 under very mysterious circumstances after falling off his yacht. The media mogul was allegedly a Russian asset in the 1970s and helped smuggle cash into the West with Jeffrey’s aid.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for s-- trafficking crimes.

"You have Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest placed in compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It's the world's largest honey trap operation. The Americans have been on this for years, but our lot have seemed more queasy about it, presumably because of the royal link," one intelligence source noted. One email from the files, dated September 11, 2011, was sent to Jeffrey from an anonymous individual in which an "appointment with Putin" during an upcoming trip to Russia was discussed. "Spoke with Igor. He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia to arrive a few days before you," the unidentified person penned to Jeffrey.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Epstein's Friendship Stretched Back Decades

The man formally known as Prince Andrew and Epstein had been friends for decades before the latter committed suicide in prison.