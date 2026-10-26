Politics Trump Rally Appears to Fall Silent as Senate Candidate Mike Rogers Awkwardly Waits for Applause After 'Muslim Brotherhood' Jab at Abdul El-Sayed Source: MEGA Mike Rogers' mockery of Democratic challenger, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, was met with silence. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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At a campaign rally in Port Huron, Mich., on Sunday, October 25, a crowd fell silent after Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers delivered a punchline targeting his Democratic opponent, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. Rogers addressed the crowd regarding El-Sayed's alleged political ties, stating, "And now, he's accepted campaign donations from organizations, as I said, and even the literal spokesmen from the Muslim Brotherhood. I'll tell you, as a former FBI agent, I can tell you, we would call that a clue.” Following the line, the audience did not respond immediately, creating a period of awkward silence.

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Source: MEGA Mike Rogers has leaned heavily into Islamophobic rhetoric against his challenger, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Rogers looked around the crowd and chuckled to himself before the attendees realized they were expected to react and began to applaud. “But we sure know that Abdul El-Sayed does not belong anywhere near the United States Senate, and certainly not representing us here,” Rogers added. The incident came as President Donald Trump heavily campaigned for Rogers, leaning into sharp rhetoric against El-Sayed.

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Donald Trump Wants Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to Use 'Metal Detector' Before Entering Senate

Source: MEGA Donald Trump baselessly labeled Dr. Abdul El-Sayed a 'jihadist.'

Reports from NBC News detailed that Trump repeatedly labeled El-Sayed a "jihadist" and a "Muslim Brotherhood member" during the event. “He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector,” Trump said. “If Abdul gets to the Senate, he would have access to our nation’s national security, and his vote would wield power over our military, our borders, our Homeland Security, and much more with that.” In response to ongoing allegations about his faith and associations from the Rogers campaign, El-Sayed has publicly disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood in campaign ads and at town halls.

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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed Says Faith Debate Distracts From Economy

Source: MEGA Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said the focus on his faith is a distraction by Republicans to avoid a faltering Trump economy.

El-Sayed has characterized the focus on his faith as a distraction employed by Republicans to divert attention away from economic concerns, such as healthcare access and the cost of groceries and gas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Islamist political and social movement. Qatar, from which Trump accepted a $400 million private jet, has publicly offered financial and diplomatic backing of Brotherhood-aligned groups, which has historically been a major source of friction with its neighbors, even leading to a major diplomatic blockade against Qatar by other Arab states from 2017 to 2021.

Trump Order Faces Criticism Over Qatar

Source: MEGA Critics argued that Trump's policies ignore his alliance with Muslim Brotherhood-enablers like Qatar.