Top Trump Staffer Slammed by Critics for Tone-Deaf AI Video Showing Champagne Celebration at White House During Economic Struggles
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr. faced bipartisan criticism after sharing an AI-generated video depicting administration figures celebrating on a hotel luggage cart. Critics and commentators condemned the post as tone-deaf and insensitive amid cost-of-living pressures, drawing comparisons to Marie Antoinette's infamous phrase, “Let them eat cake.”
The backlash centered on the post's tone-deafness, with critics blasting it as out of touch with the economic hardships everyday Americans faced during President Donald Trump’s increasingly unpopular tenure.
Commentators and figures across the political spectrum drew comparisons to the last Queen of France before the French Revolution, noting the poor optics of celebrating while voters dealt with inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.
Meghan McCain Snaps at White House Deputy Chief of Staff
Scavino’s AI-generated clip showed him and his wife spraying champagne while riding a gilded luggage cart through the White House, accompanied by Eric and Lara Trump following a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“This is not an intended for the Dems heads to explode (sic) — Being some of the post State Dinner party has gotten out, I felt inclined to share mine as well, in complete transparency, with the American People,” Scavino, Trump's former golf caddy, wrote. “GOD BLESS THE USA!!!” Scavino captioned the photo.
The post drew bipartisan outrage from critics like Republican Meghan McCain who wrote, “One of my friends couldn’t afford air conditioner this summer.”
'MAGA Is Dead'
"You really have no shame, do you?” wrote ousted White House Religious Liberty Commission member Carrie Prejean Boller. “Many Americans can’t afford groceries, gas, or their mortgage payment, and you post a tone deaf AI video of you and your buddies partying at the People’s House. MAGA is dead.”
“You voted for this,” noted one reply to Boller, who was fired in February after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick accused her of hijacking a public hearing on antisemitism to pursue a personal agenda in defending Palestine.
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Trump Administration Slammed Over Economic Crisis
“Epic tone deaf,” posted another critic. “Fall of Rome s---,” noted The Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell.
“Not entirely sure this is the best messaging going into midterms with $4 gas, but what do I know?” quipped another.
Journalist Robert Lusetich quoted The Great Gatsby, writing, “They were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made."
"As Americans are still struggling to afford food and gas prices due to high costs, Donald Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff posted this AI video!!!! These people are so stupid," observed another critic.