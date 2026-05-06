Politics Marco Rubio Says 'You're Not Ready for My DJ Name' After Surprising Wedding Gig Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH As the war in Iran continues, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was dragged into an 'embarrassing' exchange about being a wedding DJ. Lesley Abravanel May 6 2026, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked a viral moment during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, May 5, when he playfully told reporters, "You're not ready for my DJ name." The exchange occurred after Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked about his preferred moniker following a viral video of him performing at a family wedding in Miami over the preceding weekend. In that footage, shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Rubio, 54, was seen wearing headphones and working the decks while playing tracks like Calvin Harris' "Feel So Close."

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio went viral for DJing a wedding.

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Marco Rubio gets asked what his DJ name is



“You’re not ready for my DJ name” pic.twitter.com/37mo45mqm0 — yeet (@Awk20000) May 5, 2026 Source: @Awk20000/X Marco Rubio didn't reveal his DJ nickname.

“MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!” Scavino posted on his X account along with the video. While Rubio joked that the world wasn't ready to hear his stage name, the moment drew mixed reactions. Social media users immediately began suggesting names like "Lil Marco," "DJ Little Marco," or "DJ Comb Over."

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio played some hit songs at a wedding in Florida.

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MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…



Let’s goooooo!!!🎶🎼🎵 pic.twitter.com/P8o79iwmZG — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 3, 2026 Source: @DanScavino/X The video drew mixed reactions.

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Some critics slammed the exchange as "embarrassing," particularly given the briefing's primary focus on the ongoing conflict with Iran and rising gas prices. “It’s not like we’re at war or anything,” quipped one. Others shared the now-viral meme of Rubio, "Secretary of Everything," sitting on an Oval Office couch, wearing different hats — literally — as a play on the fact that Rubio serves multiple roles in the Trump administration.

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio was slammed for DJing versus focusing on the current war with Iran.

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@marcorubio has to double as the White House JJ pic.twitter.com/aAGInSfP91 — 𝕏 Real AR 𝕏 (@OrgRealAR) May 3, 2026 Source: @OrgRealAR/X The former Florida senator holds multiple key roles in the Trump administration, primarily serving as the United States Secretary of State.

The former Florida senator holds multiple key roles in the Trump administration, primarily serving as the United States Secretary of State. He has also functioned as the interim national security adviser, acting USAID administrator and acting U.S. archivist. These roles have led to public joking that he has "four jobs.” Rubio was leading the briefing as part of a rotating team of senior officials filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave. Rubio has mentioned in his memoir, An American Son, and in interviews that he attended a South Beach foam party in his younger days, against the wishes of his now-wife, Jeanette.

Source: MEGA Rubio has largely dismissed or joked about the stories surrounding this period of his life.