Marco Rubio Says 'You're Not Ready for My DJ Name' After Surprising Wedding Gig
May 6 2026, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET
Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked a viral moment during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, May 5, when he playfully told reporters, "You're not ready for my DJ name."
The exchange occurred after Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked about his preferred moniker following a viral video of him performing at a family wedding in Miami over the preceding weekend.
In that footage, shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Rubio, 54, was seen wearing headphones and working the decks while playing tracks like Calvin Harris' "Feel So Close."
“MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!” Scavino posted on his X account along with the video.
While Rubio joked that the world wasn't ready to hear his stage name, the moment drew mixed reactions.
Social media users immediately began suggesting names like "Lil Marco," "DJ Little Marco," or "DJ Comb Over."
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Some critics slammed the exchange as "embarrassing," particularly given the briefing's primary focus on the ongoing conflict with Iran and rising gas prices.
“It’s not like we’re at war or anything,” quipped one.
Others shared the now-viral meme of Rubio, "Secretary of Everything," sitting on an Oval Office couch, wearing different hats — literally — as a play on the fact that Rubio serves multiple roles in the Trump administration.
The former Florida senator holds multiple key roles in the Trump administration, primarily serving as the United States Secretary of State. He has also functioned as the interim national security adviser, acting USAID administrator and acting U.S. archivist. These roles have led to public joking that he has "four jobs.”
Rubio was leading the briefing as part of a rotating team of senior officials filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave.
Rubio has mentioned in his memoir, An American Son, and in interviews that he attended a South Beach foam party in his younger days, against the wishes of his now-wife, Jeanette.
On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Rubio joked that he wore heeled boots to that foam party, which were ruined, leading to jokes about his footwear during his 2016 presidential campaign.
In 2021, a now-deleted tweet from a State Department official referenced "foam" in an "unfounded claim" about the senator, which was also described as a "baseless rumor" about his personal life.
Rubio has largely dismissed or joked about the stories surrounding this period of his life, often framing it as a "youthful indiscretion.”