or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping and State Dinner Guests to Tour White House Ballroom Construction Site 'as a Special Treat'

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump invited state dinner guests to see the White House ballroom while it's under construction.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During the White House state dinner on Thursday, September 24, President Donald Trump went off script in his toast, inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, and about 145 guests on an impromptu tour of the ongoing construction site of the new White House ballroom.

“As a special treat, in honor of President Xi and Madam Peng, I’d like to invite everyone in the room to visit through that beautiful curtain in the back. The door’s all lit up, and it looks beautiful. It’s one year away from completion — the new ballroom that you’ve heard about — and you will see something that I think you will really love,” Trump gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Special Treat'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Donald Trump invited President Xi, Madam Peng and other dinner guests to see the White House ballroom construction.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump invited President Xi, Madam Peng and other dinner guests to see the White House ballroom construction.

“In honor of you, you’ll be the first people to step foot on that, and we’ll do that maybe after we’re finished with the entertainment tonight. If anybody wants to walk into a construction site that’s nice and clean and sparkly, it’s our honor to have you do so, but this is in honor of President Xi and Madam Peng,” he said.

The massive, controversial ballroom — which Trump has referred to as the “Great Hall of the United States”— is about a year away from completion. Trump dubiously said presidents have coveted the project for over 150 years, and it will significantly expand the White House's capacity to host state dinners.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Attended the Dinner?

photo of The POTUS noted the guests would be the 'first people to step foot' into the area.
Source: MEGA

The POTUS noted the guests would be the 'first people to step foot' into the area.

The crowd included high-profile tech titans like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and SpaceX's Elon Musk, alongside top administration officials like Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Trump personally walked Xi through a series of his White House construction projects, including the ballroom site, a new $5 million helipad and Marine One.

Trump later shared with reporters that Xi was highly interested in the stone, joking Xi is "an expert on stone, aside from many other things — and he loves good granite."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

photo of After showing Xi Jinping around, Donald Trump said the former 'loves good granite.'
Source: MEGA

After showing Xi Jinping around, Donald Trump said the former 'loves good granite.'

The construction site invite came amid a backdrop of high-stakes diplomatic friction.

During business hours, Trump and Xi discussed tense, pressing global issues, including artificial intelligence safety, trade tariffs, and ongoing geopolitical strain over Taiwan.

Critics deemed the president’s ballroom tour invitation a bizarre, superficial distraction from crucial national security issues and an awkward extension of the deeper controversies surrounding the ballroom's development.

Opponents argued that while Trump was keen to show off "sparkling" concrete, the administration was failing to make meaningful, concrete progress on pressing issues like unregulated AI, trade tariffs, and Chinese tech espionage.

photo of Some critics were upset with the lavish welcome the POTUS gave XI Jinping given his controversies.
Source: MEGA

Some critics were upset with the lavish welcome the POTUS gave XI Jinping given his controversies.

Critics repeatedly noted that the very site Trump beckoned guests into lacks sufficient emergency exits and adequate kitchen fire-containment measures.

Others argued that parading world leaders and tech billionaires through an active, allegedly code-defying site was a literal safety hazard.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.