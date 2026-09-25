Politics Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping and State Dinner Guests to Tour White House Ballroom Construction Site 'as a Special Treat' Source: MEGA Donald Trump invited state dinner guests to see the White House ballroom while it's under construction. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 25 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During the White House state dinner on Thursday, September 24, President Donald Trump went off script in his toast, inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, and about 145 guests on an impromptu tour of the ongoing construction site of the new White House ballroom. “As a special treat, in honor of President Xi and Madam Peng, I’d like to invite everyone in the room to visit through that beautiful curtain in the back. The door’s all lit up, and it looks beautiful. It’s one year away from completion — the new ballroom that you’ve heard about — and you will see something that I think you will really love,” Trump gushed.

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'A Special Treat'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump invited President Xi, Madam Peng and other dinner guests to see the White House ballroom construction.

“In honor of you, you’ll be the first people to step foot on that, and we’ll do that maybe after we’re finished with the entertainment tonight. If anybody wants to walk into a construction site that’s nice and clean and sparkly, it’s our honor to have you do so, but this is in honor of President Xi and Madam Peng,” he said. The massive, controversial ballroom — which Trump has referred to as the “Great Hall of the United States”— is about a year away from completion. Trump dubiously said presidents have coveted the project for over 150 years, and it will significantly expand the White House's capacity to host state dinners.

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Who Attended the Dinner?

Source: MEGA The POTUS noted the guests would be the 'first people to step foot' into the area.

The crowd included high-profile tech titans like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and SpaceX's Elon Musk, alongside top administration officials like Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Earlier in the day on Thursday, Trump personally walked Xi through a series of his White House construction projects, including the ballroom site, a new $5 million helipad and Marine One. Trump later shared with reporters that Xi was highly interested in the stone, joking Xi is "an expert on stone, aside from many other things — and he loves good granite."

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Source: MEGA After showing Xi Jinping around, Donald Trump said the former 'loves good granite.'

The construction site invite came amid a backdrop of high-stakes diplomatic friction. During business hours, Trump and Xi discussed tense, pressing global issues, including artificial intelligence safety, trade tariffs, and ongoing geopolitical strain over Taiwan. Critics deemed the president’s ballroom tour invitation a bizarre, superficial distraction from crucial national security issues and an awkward extension of the deeper controversies surrounding the ballroom's development. Opponents argued that while Trump was keen to show off "sparkling" concrete, the administration was failing to make meaningful, concrete progress on pressing issues like unregulated AI, trade tariffs, and Chinese tech espionage.

Source: MEGA Some critics were upset with the lavish welcome the POTUS gave XI Jinping given his controversies.