Donald Trump's Bizarre 80th Birthday Fundraising Email Begs MAGA Fans Not to 'Let the President's Spirits Drop' by Signing E-Card

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Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebration now has a fundraising hook: a virtual card his supporters are being urged to “sign.” According to The Daily Beast, a fundraising email from Never Surrender, Inc., a Trump-aligned PAC, asks MAGA followers to add their names to what it calls the president’s “only official birthday card” ahead of his milestone birthday on Sunday.

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Source: MEGA A Trump-aligned PAC promoted the online campaign.

The email claims Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Donald Trump Jr. and “TOP 1% MAGA PATRIOTS” have already signed the card. “You’ve been invited to sign President Trump’s only official birthday card,” the message reads.

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The Birthday Card Pitch

Source: MEGA The fundraising email highlighted prominent supporters.

“AND MANY TOP 1% MAGA PATRIOTS SIGNED,” the email reads, before adding, “We’re STILL waiting on you…This portal could slam shut at any moment. Don’t let our wonderful President’s spirits drop on his special day.” The ask is part fan-club gesture, part campaign-style pressure tactic, part loyalty test.

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A Birthday Weekend Built for Cameras

Source: MEGA Preparations continued for the UFC event at the White House.

Source: MEGA A military parade marked his 79th birthday last year.