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Donald Trump's Bizarre 80th Birthday Fundraising Email Begs MAGA Fans Not to 'Let the President's Spirits Drop' by Signing E-Card

Composite photo of donald Trump and a birthday card.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Donald Trump supporters were asked to sign a virtual birthday card.

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June 12 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebration now has a fundraising hook: a virtual card his supporters are being urged to “sign.”

According to The Daily Beast, a fundraising email from Never Surrender, Inc., a Trump-aligned PAC, asks MAGA followers to add their names to what it calls the president’s “only official birthday card” ahead of his milestone birthday on Sunday.

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Image of A Trump-aligned PAC promoted the online campaign.
Source: MEGA

A Trump-aligned PAC promoted the online campaign.

The email claims Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Donald Trump Jr. and “TOP 1% MAGA PATRIOTS” have already signed the card.

“You’ve been invited to sign President Trump’s only official birthday card,” the message reads.

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The Birthday Card Pitch

Image of The fundraising email highlighted prominent supporters.
Source: MEGA

The fundraising email highlighted prominent supporters.

“AND MANY TOP 1% MAGA PATRIOTS SIGNED,” the email reads, before adding, “We’re STILL waiting on you…This portal could slam shut at any moment. Don’t let our wonderful President’s spirits drop on his special day.”

The ask is part fan-club gesture, part campaign-style pressure tactic, part loyalty test.

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A Birthday Weekend Built for Cameras

Image of Preparations continued for the UFC event at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Preparations continued for the UFC event at the White House.

The card push comes as the White House grounds are already being reshaped for a much larger birthday-weekend spectacle. The South Lawn has been transformed for UFC Freedom 250, a fight tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations and scheduled for Trump’s birthday.

The event will include weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial and an octagon on the White House grounds, where cranes have been visible around the property.

Trump has claimed demand for tickets is intense.

The UFC birthday spectacle has not been without complications. UFC President Dana White had floated a celebrity-heavy guest list including Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jared Leto, but most reportedly declined to attend.

That follows another entertainment-booking headache for Trump’s 250th anniversary celebrations, after several artists backed out of the Great American State Fair concert lineup.

Image of A military parade marked his 79th birthday last year.
Source: MEGA

A military parade marked his 79th birthday last year.

The birthday optics also invite comparison to last year, when Trump marked his 79th with a lackluster military parade in Washington, D.C. The multimillion-dollar event was dampened by rainy weather, empty bleachers and images of some attendees appearing bored.

This year, the operation is flashier, and even a birthday card has become part of the show.

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