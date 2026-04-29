Donald Trump's Late-Night Posting Spree Turns Into Spectacle Once Again

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President Donald Trump’s overnight social media habits are once again becoming must-watch content whether by design or not. Just after midnight, the 79-year-old launched into a flurry of posts on Truth Social that stretched into the early morning hours, targeting political opponents, amplifying conspiracy claims and reviving old grievances. By the time the spree wound down around 3 a.m., Trump had delivered a rapid-fire stream of attacks.

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A Familiar Playbook, Amplified at Night

Source: MEGA The spree targeted political rivals.

Trump began by reposting a statement from the Border Patrol Union condemning recent comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and called for him to resign, writing, “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer should resign over this. He won’t be missed!” Trump then turned his attention to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, amplifying posts from other users that accused them of “treason” and called for arrests.

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Source: MEGA He reignited his criticism of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He also reignited criticism of the Southern Poverty Law Center, calling it “one of the greatest political scams in American History.” He promoted claims tied to a recent indictment charging the civil rights nonprofit with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and making false statements related to its use of paid informants to infiltrate organizations including the Ku Klux Klan. Legal experts, however, have questioned the merits of that case. Still, the president continued posting, sharing content from allies and social media personalities, including Elon Musk, before pivoting to long-standing political issues like birthright citizenship.

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The Headline-Grabbing Moment

Source: MEGA On one of his posts, he questioned the 2020 election.

One of the most striking posts came at 1:13 a.m., when Trump suggested that the 2020 election results could be erased entirely. “If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote. There is no legal mechanism to undo a certified U.S. presidential election, and Trump’s claims of widespread fraud have been repeatedly rejected.

From Politics to Performance

Source: MEGA The rant fueled viral attention.