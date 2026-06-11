or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'You're Crooked': How Donald Trump's 'Meet the Press' Walkout Turned Tough Interview Into Viral TV Moment

Photo of Kristen Welker and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump walked out of the interview after a disagreement with Kristen Welker.

Profile Image

June 11 2026, Published 6:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s latest Meet the Press interview ended with the kind of visual made for replay: the president deciding he was done, getting up and leaving.

The pre-recorded interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, which aired Sunday, June 7, shifted sharply after Welker challenged Trump’s claim that California elections were “rigged” and told him there was “no evidence” of widespread election fraud in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

The Question That Triggered the Exit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kristen Welker pressed him on election fraud claims.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Welker pressed him on election fraud claims.

“Do you have evidence?” Welker asked.

“All I have to do is look,” Trump replied.

When Welker answered, “That’s not evidence,” Trump turned on her, and on the media more broadly.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump said. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

As Welker tried to keep the interview going, Trump added, “I’ve given you enough time,” before saying, “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what, our country can never be great.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Walkout Built for the Clip Economy

Image of The walkout went viral across social media.
Source: NBC News/YOUTUBE

The walkout went viral across social media.

“Here is what a walkout is designed to accomplish. It signals to the base that the interviewer was out of line, that the questions were unfair, and that the subject refused to be pushed around,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The subject does not need to answer the question. They just need to be seen refusing to answer it on their own terms.”

Philip said the clip spread quickly because the walkout is immediately legible without context.

“The algorithm treats it as pure engagement bait because it is,” she noted. “Every person who shares it angry and every person who shares it cheering is generating the exact same metric. Outrage and approval are indistinguishable to the platform. Both make the clip travel.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When the Exit Becomes the Story

Image of Donald Trump blamed part of his frustration on the weather.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed part of his frustration on the weather.

Trump later blamed some of his frustration on the rain, telling reporters, “because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

Welker posted that the interview was “unfortunately complicated by weather issues,” but said Trump agreed to another Meet the Press interview.

Image of The dramatic exit became the interview’s defining moment.
Source: NBC News/YOUTUBE

The dramatic exit became the interview’s defining moment.

“There is a very fine line between a walkout that reads as powerful and one that reads as evasive,” Philip added.

“In this case, being pressed on election fraud claims and then ending the interview creates a specific narrative problem,” she explained. “The story is no longer about the interview. It is about why he left. And that question will follow the clip for days.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.