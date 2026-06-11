'You're Crooked': How Donald Trump's 'Meet the Press' Walkout Turned Tough Interview Into Viral TV Moment

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President Donald Trump’s latest Meet the Press interview ended with the kind of visual made for replay: the president deciding he was done, getting up and leaving. The pre-recorded interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, which aired Sunday, June 7, shifted sharply after Welker challenged Trump’s claim that California elections were “rigged” and told him there was “no evidence” of widespread election fraud in the United States.

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The Question That Triggered the Exit

Source: MEGA Kristen Welker pressed him on election fraud claims.

“Do you have evidence?” Welker asked. “All I have to do is look,” Trump replied. When Welker answered, “That’s not evidence,” Trump turned on her, and on the media more broadly. “You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump said. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.” As Welker tried to keep the interview going, Trump added, “I’ve given you enough time,” before saying, “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what, our country can never be great.”

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A Walkout Built for the Clip Economy

Source: NBC News/YOUTUBE The walkout went viral across social media.

“Here is what a walkout is designed to accomplish. It signals to the base that the interviewer was out of line, that the questions were unfair, and that the subject refused to be pushed around,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The subject does not need to answer the question. They just need to be seen refusing to answer it on their own terms.” Philip said the clip spread quickly because the walkout is immediately legible without context. “The algorithm treats it as pure engagement bait because it is,” she noted. “Every person who shares it angry and every person who shares it cheering is generating the exact same metric. Outrage and approval are indistinguishable to the platform. Both make the clip travel.”

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When the Exit Becomes the Story

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blamed part of his frustration on the weather.

Trump later blamed some of his frustration on the rain, telling reporters, “because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.” Welker posted that the interview was “unfortunately complicated by weather issues,” but said Trump agreed to another Meet the Press interview.

Source: NBC News/YOUTUBE The dramatic exit became the interview’s defining moment.