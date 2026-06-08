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Donald Trump Blames 'Meet the Press' Meltdown on Weather Making Him 'a Little Bit Angry'

Composite photo of Kristen Welker and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

'I've given you enough time,' the president declared before abruptly ending his interview with Kristen Welker.

June 8 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump partly blamed his Meet the Press meltdown on the weather, saying he cut his interview short because it was raining and explaining to reporters that the bad weather made him "a little bit angry.”

During a pre-recorded sit-down interview in Wisconsin with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, the conversation grew incredibly tense.

After being pressed on election fraud allegations and a proposed "anti-weaponization fund," a red-faced Trump abruptly ended the session. He labeled NBC and other major networks "crooked," told Welker, "Thank you, darling. Have a good time," and walked away.

Trump defended leaving early by stating, "I sat in the rain with you for an hour! I've given you enough time" before walking out.

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'It Was With NBC Fake News'

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Image of Donald Trump bashed NBC after ending his 'Meet the Press' interview.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bashed NBC after ending his 'Meet the Press' interview.

Following the viral walkout, Trump provided his incredulous weather justification at an agricultural roundtable shortly after the incident.

He praised the setting, noting he "just did an interview in the most beautiful barn I've ever seen.”

He complained about the conditions, stating, "But it was raining. And it was with NBC fake news.”

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'I Was Not Happy With Them'

Image of Donald Trump claimed he 'got a little bit angry' because it 'was raining.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he 'got a little bit angry' because it 'was raining.'

He directly linked his mood to the elements: "And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

The hour-long interview was plagued by heavy rain and weather-related interruptions. The ultimate breaking point occurred when Welker pressed Trump on specific political topics, including his baseless claims of cheating in the California elections.

Welker also questioned his plan to compensate individuals who feel government investigations unfairly targeted them financially.

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'Does He Think NBC Controls the Weather?'

Donald Trump ; Kristen Welker
Source: MEGA

Kristen Welker begged Donald Trump to finish their interview.

Welker pleaded with him to stay, noting she "traveled all the way to Wisconsin" for the meeting. Trump refused to continue and exited the set.

Critics, media commentators and social media users broadly labeled the president’s weather excuse bizarre, childish and a sign of weakness.

“Does he think NBC controls the weather?” mused one commenter, along with others who relentlessly ridiculed his logic, asking if the rain was somehow inside the barn where the interview took place.

Image of Donald Trump was slammed for throwing a 'tantrum' during his interview.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed for throwing a 'tantrum' during his interview.

Another blasted his “Trumper tantrum,” while others pointed out that a leader who claims women are "too emotional" to govern crashed out on national TV.

Other critics joked that if rain triggers "psychosis" or an inability to handle tough questions, he probably shouldn't be conducting press events on stormy days.

Journalists and media analysts heavily praised the Meet the Press moderator. They commended her intelligence, poise and willingness to press him for evidence on election fraud and January 6th defense funds.

Others expressed relief that a prominent journalist finally did not "fold like a lawn chair," noting Trump looked close to "blowing a gasket" when faced with basic follow-up facts.

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