Donald Trump's Rift With Conservative Media Grows as Fox Host Questions Iran War Strategy

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President Donald Trump’s latest media problem is coming from inside the conservative ecosystem. As U.S. strikes against Iran continue, Fox News host Joey Jones and former Fox star Tucker Carlson are openly criticizing Trump’s war strategy, giving the president a new front in a familiar fight: waning loyalty from the commentators and influencers who helped shape his base. Trump, meanwhile, is known for lashing out directly at both mainstream journalists and political influencers who criticize or question his policies.

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Fox Host Questions Donald Trump’s Iran Strategy

Source: Fox News/YOUTUBE Fox host Joey Jones questioned the president’s military strategy.

Jones, a Marine combat veteran and host of The Big Weekend Show, criticized the administration after two American service members were killed in an Iranian airstrike in Jordan on July 17 and a third was reported missing in action. “Simply dropping bombs isn’t working,” Jones said in a July 18 Fox News segment, calling the fallen service members “heroes” and “gladiators.” Jones questioned how Iran could still carry out deadly attacks after Trump had repeatedly claimed its military capability had been badly weakened. “What we do understand very well is when two Americans are killed in an airstrike,” Jones said. “Most Americans say: ‘How is that even possible?’”

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Tucker Carlson Splits From Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson publicly criticized Donald Trump's handling of the conflict.

During a July 17 interview with Bloomberg journalist Mishal Husain, Carlson said it’s a “factually verifiable statement that Israel pushed us into this [war], and Trump allowed them to do that. The secretary of state himself said that on camera.” Carlson said he had warned Trump against the conflict. “You’re getting led around by the nose by Israel. Everyone can see it,” Carlson recalled telling him. “Nobody cares about the Iran nuclear program. There are a lot of bad people with nuclear weapons. We don’t want more of them. But this is not about nuclear weapons. This is about sucking us into a regime change war against Iran.”

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Media Figures Make a Meal of Donald Trump Feuds

Source: MEGA An expert said media feuds often grow through online engagement.

“Public feuds escalate because the platforms reward them. Conflict is one of the most reliable drivers of watch time and shares,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Each escalation raises the stakes and the audience, which makes backing down feel like losing, and that is how a small disagreement becomes a multi-day story of clips, reactions, and reactions to the reactions.”

Source: MEGA The expert added that political loyalty disputes can quickly dominate headlines.