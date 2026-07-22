Donald Trump's Rift With Conservative Media Grows as Fox Host Questions Iran War Strategy
July 22 2026, Published 9:36 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s latest media problem is coming from inside the conservative ecosystem.
As U.S. strikes against Iran continue, Fox News host Joey Jones and former Fox star Tucker Carlson are openly criticizing Trump’s war strategy, giving the president a new front in a familiar fight: waning loyalty from the commentators and influencers who helped shape his base.
Trump, meanwhile, is known for lashing out directly at both mainstream journalists and political influencers who criticize or question his policies.
Fox Host Questions Donald Trump’s Iran Strategy
Jones, a Marine combat veteran and host of The Big Weekend Show, criticized the administration after two American service members were killed in an Iranian airstrike in Jordan on July 17 and a third was reported missing in action.
“Simply dropping bombs isn’t working,” Jones said in a July 18 Fox News segment, calling the fallen service members “heroes” and “gladiators.”
Jones questioned how Iran could still carry out deadly attacks after Trump had repeatedly claimed its military capability had been badly weakened.
“What we do understand very well is when two Americans are killed in an airstrike,” Jones said. “Most Americans say: ‘How is that even possible?’”
Tucker Carlson Splits From Donald Trump
During a July 17 interview with Bloomberg journalist Mishal Husain, Carlson said it’s a “factually verifiable statement that Israel pushed us into this [war], and Trump allowed them to do that. The secretary of state himself said that on camera.”
Carlson said he had warned Trump against the conflict.
“You’re getting led around by the nose by Israel. Everyone can see it,” Carlson recalled telling him. “Nobody cares about the Iran nuclear program. There are a lot of bad people with nuclear weapons. We don’t want more of them. But this is not about nuclear weapons. This is about sucking us into a regime change war against Iran.”
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Media Figures Make a Meal of Donald Trump Feuds
“Public feuds escalate because the platforms reward them. Conflict is one of the most reliable drivers of watch time and shares,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Each escalation raises the stakes and the audience, which makes backing down feel like losing, and that is how a small disagreement becomes a multi-day story of clips, reactions, and reactions to the reactions.”
She said Trump also benefits from remaining chiming in to keep himself central to the dispute, even when the coverage is critical.
“The figure at the center often has an incentive to weigh in because it keeps them at the center of the conversation,” Philip said.
“The discipline most people lack is knowing when a feud has stopped serving them,” she added. “The ones who win long term treat these clashes as a tactic they can switch off, not an identity they have to defend.”