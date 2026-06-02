Donald Trump Admits He Finds Iran Negotiations 'Boring' as War Rages On

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President Donald Trump dismissed the status of peace talks with Iran, stating negotiations "started to get very boring" and that he "couldn't care less" if they broke down completely. “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview on Monday, June 1. “If they’re over, they’re over. If they’re not, you know, I think they took too much time. Frankly, I thought they started to get very boring." These comments followed reports from Iranian state media that Tehran had suspended negotiations. The breakdown occurred three months into a military conflict that began in February.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'couldn’t care less' about peace talks with Iran being stalled.

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Earlier on Monday, Trump lashed out at domestic political opponents and members of his own party via Truth Social, telling them to stop "chirping" about the conflict. Trump criticized Democrats (whom he labeled "Dumocrats") and "various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans" for publicly debating the war's strategy. He asserted that public outcry makes it "MUCH tougher" to negotiate and told critics to "just sit back and relax" while he works out a deal.

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Source: MEGA The war in Iran is estimated to have cost the U.S. $29 billion.

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Trump expressed total ambivalence about Iran's decision to walk away from the table, stating he would be content to implement a prolonged period of silence. The 79-year-old president indicated the U.S. can "wait them out" indefinitely, baselessly claiming Iran is "negotiating on fumes" due to crippling internal inflation and currency collapse. Rather than immediately launching fresh military strikes, Trump signaled that the U.S. will maintain its strict naval blockade, calling it "a piece of steel.”

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Source: MEGA The president told Americans to stop 'chirping' about the war.

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The administration maintains that any final deal must ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons and completely surrenders its enriched uranium stockpile. The breakdown in talks aligns with reports that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with a conflict that has dragged past its initial timeline. While initially envisioned as a brief engagement lasting a few days or weeks, the war has now entered its third month, with an estimated Pentagon cost of roughly $29 billion. Domestically, the war has contributed to a surge in inflation and a severe spike in gas prices, a burden Trump previously stated Americans should be "willing to pay a little bit more" for to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

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Source: mega The war has entered its third month.