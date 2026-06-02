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Donald Trump Admits He Finds Iran Negotiations 'Boring' as War Rages On

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Source: MEGA

The president hit back at people who have criticized his war strategy.

June 2 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump dismissed the status of peace talks with Iran, stating negotiations "started to get very boring" and that he "couldn't care less" if they broke down completely.

“I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview on Monday, June 1. “If they’re over, they’re over. If they’re not, you know, I think they took too much time. Frankly, I thought they started to get very boring."

These comments followed reports from Iranian state media that Tehran had suspended negotiations. The breakdown occurred three months into a military conflict that began in February.

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Photo of Donald Trump said he 'couldn’t care less' about peace talks with Iran being stalled.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he 'couldn’t care less' about peace talks with Iran being stalled.

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Earlier on Monday, Trump lashed out at domestic political opponents and members of his own party via Truth Social, telling them to stop "chirping" about the conflict.

Trump criticized Democrats (whom he labeled "Dumocrats") and "various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans" for publicly debating the war's strategy.

He asserted that public outcry makes it "MUCH tougher" to negotiate and told critics to "just sit back and relax" while he works out a deal.

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Photo of The war in Iran is estimated to have cost the U.S. $29 billion.
Source: MEGA

The war in Iran is estimated to have cost the U.S. $29 billion.

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Trump expressed total ambivalence about Iran's decision to walk away from the table, stating he would be content to implement a prolonged period of silence.

The 79-year-old president indicated the U.S. can "wait them out" indefinitely, baselessly claiming Iran is "negotiating on fumes" due to crippling internal inflation and currency collapse.

Rather than immediately launching fresh military strikes, Trump signaled that the U.S. will maintain its strict naval blockade, calling it "a piece of steel.”

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Photo of The president told Americans to stop 'chirping' about the war.
Source: MEGA

The president told Americans to stop 'chirping' about the war.

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The administration maintains that any final deal must ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons and completely surrenders its enriched uranium stockpile.

The breakdown in talks aligns with reports that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with a conflict that has dragged past its initial timeline. While initially envisioned as a brief engagement lasting a few days or weeks, the war has now entered its third month, with an estimated Pentagon cost of roughly $29 billion.

Domestically, the war has contributed to a surge in inflation and a severe spike in gas prices, a burden Trump previously stated Americans should be "willing to pay a little bit more" for to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

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Photo of The war has entered its third month.
Source: mega

The war has entered its third month.

In a statement on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry alleged the U.S. has “repeatedly committed blatant violations of the ceasefire, including its continued acts of aggression against Iranian commercial shipping.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that Iran had stopped communicating with the U.S. until Israel ends its invasion of Lebanon and the ongoing occupation of Gaza.

The POTUS vehemently denied this claim before slamming CNBC, which he confused with another cable channel he frequently blasts.

“No, they haven’t,” Trump told the reporter, confusing him with a CNN reporter. “They told you so, they only want to tell the fake news, Eamon. They only want to tell CNN, which, and you don’t get any more fake than your company.”

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