Politics Donald Trump Lashes Out at Jake Tapper on Live TV When Asked About Iran: 'Don't Talk About It' Source: MEGA Jake Tapper was shut down by Donald Trump after asking about Iran. Lesley Abravanel July 13 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump clashed with CNN host Jake Tapper during a live phone interview on State of the Union. Trump told Tapper, “Don’t talk about it,” when pressed about whether Iran had successfully closed the Strait of Hormuz. The interview, which took place on Sunday, July 12, was originally intended to be a tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly. However, the conversation quickly grew tense when Tapper pivoted to the escalating geopolitical conflict and the status of the crucial shipping lane.

Article continues below advertisement

'Don't Talk About It'

Source: MEGA 'Talk about the reason that you asked me to speak,' Donald Trump scolded Jake Tapper.

The confrontation escalated rapidly when Tapper questioned the president on the conflicting status of the Strait. The CNN host asked, "Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. Is that true, Mr. President?" Trump responded, "It's open as far as we're concerned." He then shut down the line of questioning by adding, "Don't talk about it. Talk about the reason that you asked me to speak.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'We're trying to have CNN go on a normal path,' Donald Trump snubbed.

Trump stated he preferred not to discuss the ongoing military conflict out of respect for Senator Graham, but then briefly noted that the U.S. had "hit [Iran] very hard last night" following a drone strike on a cargo ship. Following the tense exchange, Tapper noted that while he respected the focus on Graham, he hoped to have the president back on the program to answer his numerous other questions regarding the war. Trump responded with a swipe at the network's editorial direction, saying, “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path. And we’ll do that.” Tapper defended his coverage, responding, "Well, I'm on a normal path right here, sir."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jake Tapper was blasted over his capitulation to the president.

Tapper was immediately branded a “pathetic sycophant” by critics who blasted his capitulation to the president. The "normal path" comment comes amid ongoing anxieties within the network regarding its future corporate direction. The Trump Department of Justice recently approved the acquisition of CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, by Paramount Skydance, whose CEO, David Ellison, reportedly maintains a friendly relationship with the president, sparking concern among veteran journalists about the network’s new rightward lean to please the president.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's handling of the U.S.' conflict with Iran has faced immense backlash.