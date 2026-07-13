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Donald Trump Lashes Out at Jake Tapper on Live TV When Asked About Iran: 'Don't Talk About It' 

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jake Tapper.
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper was shut down by Donald Trump after asking about Iran.

July 13 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump clashed with CNN host Jake Tapper during a live phone interview on State of the Union. Trump told Tapper, “Don’t talk about it,” when pressed about whether Iran had successfully closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The interview, which took place on Sunday, July 12, was originally intended to be a tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly.

However, the conversation quickly grew tense when Tapper pivoted to the escalating geopolitical conflict and the status of the crucial shipping lane.

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'Don't Talk About It'

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Image of 'Talk about the reason that you asked me to speak,' Donald Trump scolded Jake Tapper.
Source: MEGA

'Talk about the reason that you asked me to speak,' Donald Trump scolded Jake Tapper.

The confrontation escalated rapidly when Tapper questioned the president on the conflicting status of the Strait.

The CNN host asked, "Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. Is that true, Mr. President?"

Trump responded, "It's open as far as we're concerned." He then shut down the line of questioning by adding, "Don't talk about it. Talk about the reason that you asked me to speak.”

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Image of 'We're trying to have CNN go on a normal path,' Donald Trump snubbed.
Source: MEGA

'We're trying to have CNN go on a normal path,' Donald Trump snubbed.

Trump stated he preferred not to discuss the ongoing military conflict out of respect for Senator Graham, but then briefly noted that the U.S. had "hit [Iran] very hard last night" following a drone strike on a cargo ship.

Following the tense exchange, Tapper noted that while he respected the focus on Graham, he hoped to have the president back on the program to answer his numerous other questions regarding the war.

Trump responded with a swipe at the network's editorial direction, saying, “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path. And we’ll do that.” Tapper defended his coverage, responding, "Well, I'm on a normal path right here, sir."

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David Ellison;Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper was blasted over his capitulation to the president.

Tapper was immediately branded a “pathetic sycophant” by critics who blasted his capitulation to the president.

The "normal path" comment comes amid ongoing anxieties within the network regarding its future corporate direction.

The Trump Department of Justice recently approved the acquisition of CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, by Paramount Skydance, whose CEO, David Ellison, reportedly maintains a friendly relationship with the president, sparking concern among veteran journalists about the network’s new rightward lean to please the president.

donald trump lashes out jake tapper when asked about iran
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's handling of the U.S.' conflict with Iran has faced immense backlash.

The live argument underscores the immense domestic pressure on the administration regarding the conflict with Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard claims the vital energy shipping corridor will remain closed until U.S. intervention ends.

Prolonged tensions and maritime closures have significantly increased global oil volatility and U.S. consumer gas prices.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that a definitive peace treaty or overwhelming military victory is "days away." However, critics highlight that the operations have dragged on for months and that his handling of the conflict has been downright disastrous.

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