NEWS Tucker Carlson Sparks Controversy With Iran President Interview: 'We Know We'll Be Criticized for This' Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson anticipated criticism as he promoted his interview with Iran’s president.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson is stirring the pot once again after interviewing Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Prior to the chat, the former Fox News host took to social media to tease the conversation. In his video announcement, Carlson emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in understanding rising tensions with Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Tucker Carlson said Americans deserve to hear both sides.

Article continues below advertisement

"We know we'll be criticized for doing this interview," he said. "Why did we do it anyway? Well, we did it because we were just at a war with Iran 10 days ago and may be again. Our view, which has remained consistent over time, is that American citizens have the Constitutional right and the God-given right to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them." With the backdrop of U.S. military action against Iranian nuclear sites, opinions have divided among MAGA supporters.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Masoud Pezeshkian was asked by Tucker Carlson if Iran seeks war with the U.S. or Israel.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump's strikes followed escalating confrontations between Iran and Israel. The fallout from these actions is not entirely clear, but Trump claimed to have significantly hampered Iran's nuclear capabilities. Carlson has been at odds with notable Republicans, including Mark Levin and Senator Ted Cruz, as he champions diplomacy over military intervention in the Middle East. Levin and others advocate for a firmer stance against Iran to prevent the nation from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Article continues below advertisement

Acknowledging the complexities of speaking with Iran's president, Carlson noted, "I asked him very simple questions, such as, what is your goal? Do you seek war with the United States? Do you seek war with Israel, etc., etc. Again, the purpose of this was not to get to the absolute truth. That's impossible in an interview like this. The purpose of the interview was to add to the corpus of knowledge from which Americans can derive their own opinion. Learn everything you can, and then you decide." Carlson is aware that viewers may be skeptical of Pezeshkian's responses, but he believes the dialogue is valuable. He hinted at plans to also reach out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for future discussions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Tucker Carlson has clashed with Republicans, including Mark Levin over U.S. policy on Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The MAGA movement holds polarized views on the Israel-Iran bombings. While some ardent supporters, aligned with a hawkish stance, advocate for strong U.S. support for Israel and aggressive action against Iran's nuclear program, others, particularly those emphasizing "America First" and anti-interventionism, express deep concern about potential U.S. entanglement in another Middle Eastern conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Donald Trump praised Israel’s military and said he had no plans to negotiate with Iran.