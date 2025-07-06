Donald Trump's 'Cosplay Cabinet': President Draws Backlash After Sidelining Key Advisors During Iran Strikes
News reports reflect on how "removed" President Donald Trump's Cabinet is from the complexities of real governance.
The Atlantic's "Cosplay Cabinet" claims Trump's Cabinet focused on their media presence rather than their qualifications.
The Wrap's Brian Lowry cited this article amid the decisions that led to the U.S. government's bombing of Iran nuclear sites.
The report pointed out that Trump was holed up in Mar-a-Lago in November 2024, "weighing in on clips of Cabinet and administration prospects' TV appearances" to determine who could effectively represent him.
Now, reports say these key figures are "nowhere to be found." The Washington Post revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard were left out of critical discussions on the Israel-Iran conflict. While officials disputed the report, an anonymous source claimed there's "no interface operationally between Hegseth and the White House."
During Trump's public statement regarding the bombings, Hegseth was present, but Trump dismissed Gabbard's assessment that Iran was not developing a nuclear weapon with a curt, "She's wrong."
Recent media cycles have seen a growing chorus questioning the competence of Trump's team, as critics and even a few allies decry them as "all hat and no cattle." The report also pointed out the administration's past lapses — most notably Hegseth's use of unsecured chat apps and the invitation extended to The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg for discussions of military strikes.
This report would later on link Trump's background as a television mogul in his decision-making. He drafted nearly two dozen former Fox News hosts into his administration. Hegseth, Gabbard and Sean Duffy all share ties to the network, with Hegseth enduring scathing critiques about his lack of leadership.
In a detailed exposé, New York Magazine depicted Hegseth's tenure as a lackluster performance, headlined "Pete Hegseth is Playing Secretary."
Similarly, Education Secretary Linda McMahon was caught off guard during a congressional hearing when discussing the Tulsa race massacre, prompting radio personality Charlamagne tha God to declare that government officials should glean a basic understanding of American history.
The perception that Cabinet members are ill-equipped persists among critics and neutral observers alike. Heath Mayo, founder of the center-right advocacy group Principles First, remarked on Gabbard's AI-driven analysis of John F. Kennedy assassination files, stating, "I'm sorry, but Hegseth, RFK Jr., (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)[Kash] Patel, Gabbard… they just aren't intelligent."
Former NBC marketing chief John D. Miller drew parallels between Trump's casting decisions and selections for The Apprentice, highlighting that loyalty and telegenic qualities often overshadow experience.