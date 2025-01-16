Donald Trump Jr. Claims There's 'Evidence' of Alien Intelligence 'Engaging With Our Planet' in Wild Interview
Donald Trump Jr. has joined the chat on what he called "one of the biggest questions perhaps of eternity" — whether there is evidence that aliens exist.
On a recent installment of his "Triggered" podcast on Rumble, Ross Coulthart — who studies "unidentified anomalous phenomena," which refers to things found in the air, ocean or in space that have no scientific explanation — suggested the government was hiding proof of extraterrestrial life from the public.
"What is going on is there are people in the national security state who have taken it upon themselves to conceal the expenditure of billions if not trillions of dollars on a program that the public has every right to know about," Coulthart claimed. "Apparently President Eisenhower made an order that this would all be kept secret and essentially that’s been done by people in the national security bureaucracy."
Trump Jr., who has been enthusiastic about the topic of extraterrestrial life in the past, called it a topic that was "hard to digest."
"None of this should surprise all of us, but it should surprise us that we can now say fairly definitively it seems that there’s evidence of non-human intelligence out there engaging with our planet," the 47-year-old mused. "I mean, this would be one of the biggest questions perhaps of eternity."
Trump Jr. then appeared to suggest dad Donald Trump's new pal Elon Musk could potentially help the government when it comes to the subject.
"Obviously I’ve spent a lot more time with Elon Musk in the last few months during the transition. I’ve been down to see SpaceX launch and the technology that he’s been able to create," he shared. "You would think that they’d want to read in individuals like that."
He admitted Elon would "obviously" have to go through the process to obtain the appropriate security clearances to be involved, before asking: "Wouldn’t we want to allow perhaps our greatest geniuses?"
"I’m sure him and his top scientists are probably far more competent than anyone we have in government as it relates to propulsion systems, et cetera, et cetera," he added.
Despite Donald Jr.'s interest in the subject, he confessed he was not an "experiencer" himself, meaning someone who claimed to have had some sort of contact with extraterrestrial life.
"Not really, I wish," he said. "You know, uh, as a pilot I’ve seen some stuff. I’ve spent a lot of time in the air, but I’ve not yet experienced the phenomenon directly."