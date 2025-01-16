Donald Trump Jr. Claims There's 'Evidence' of Alien Intelligence 'Engaging With Our Planet' in Wild Interview

"None of this should surprise all of us, but it should surprise us that we can now say fairly definitively it seems that there’s evidence of non-human intelligence out there engaging with our planet," the 47-year-old mused. "I mean, this would be one of the biggest questions perhaps of eternity."

Trump Jr. then appeared to suggest dad Donald Trump's new pal Elon Musk could potentially help the government when it comes to the subject.

"Obviously I’ve spent a lot more time with Elon Musk in the last few months during the transition. I’ve been down to see SpaceX launch and the technology that he’s been able to create," he shared. "You would think that they’d want to read in individuals like that."