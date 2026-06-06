Turning Point USA Summit Descends Into Chaos: Erika Kirk Shuts Down Vicious Heckler Who Claims She ‘Protects Pedophiles’
June 6 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk wouldn't let a troll interrupt her speech at Turning Point USA's Women Leadership Summit on Friday, June 5.
The event took place at Texas' San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, and the 37-year-old CEO was heckled by a woman during her address.
Erika Kirk Was Blasted by a Female Protestor During Her Speech
As the widow of the late Charlie Kirk spoke about her faith in God, a female individual shouted: "Erika Kirk protects pedophiles! Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!”
At first, Erika seemed startled by the outburst and frowned at the woman.
Moments later, she smiled and appeared amused by the shout-out. "It's important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it," Erika said to the person.
"We love you, Erika!" the crowd shouted in support of the businesswoman following her remarks.
Erika Kirk Spoke About Faith and Her Late Husband Charlie Kirk at the Event
- 'Unlikable' Erika Kirk Mocked Over Bizarre Video Discussing Frequent 'Lies' She Reads About Herself: 'She Lacks Human Emotion'
- Erika Kirk Cancels J.D. Vance Interview Over 'Very Serious' Security 'Threats'
- Candace Owens Declares Erika Kirk Should ‘Never’ Have Become Turning Point USA CEO 'Overnight' After Charlie's Death: 'Now You’re Not Just a Grieving Widow'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“That’s an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning. And that’s a perfect example of that. A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you,” Erika continued.
The heckler was then removed from the speech.
Turning Point USA Was Founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012
“That’s not the enemy. We know who the real enemy is,” Miss Arizona USA winner went on.
Erika — who lost her husband in September 2025 after he was killed by a gunman during a Utah debate event — also spent much of her speech reflecting on Charlie's legacy.
The slain conservative pundit established Turning Point USA in 2012.
Erik then blasted the ideology of feminism, urging women to embrace the traditional roles of being wives and mothers.
“We weren’t created to be alone. Scripture reminds us that men and women were designed to depend on one another, to support one another, to build together. That is God’s design for us. At its core, feminism is a worldview that treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles. As obstacles to overcome, rather than divine gifts, to embrace,” Erika declared.
Tickets for the summit ranged from $50 to $300, and is set to conclude on Sunday, June 7.
Erika and Charlie started dating in 2019 and married in 2021. They shared two children together — a daughter and son — whose names have not yet been revealed.