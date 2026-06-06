Turning Point USA Summit Descends Into Chaos: Erika Kirk Shuts Down Vicious Heckler Who Claims She ‘Protects Pedophiles’

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Erika Kirk wouldn't let a troll interrupt her speech at Turning Point USA's Women Leadership Summit on Friday, June 5. The event took place at Texas' San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, and the 37-year-old CEO was heckled by a woman during her address.

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Erika Kirk Was Blasted by a Female Protestor During Her Speech

Protester screams, "Erika Kirk protects pedophiles," during the opening of the TPUSA Women's Leadership Summit pic.twitter.com/6N4WJFrxiC — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 6, 2026 Source: @Mollyploofkins/X A heckler shouted at Erika Kirk during her appearance on June 5.

As the widow of the late Charlie Kirk spoke about her faith in God, a female individual shouted: "Erika Kirk protects pedophiles! Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!”

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Source: @Mollyploofkins/X Erika Kirk paid tribute to her late husband during her Turning Point USA speech.

At first, Erika seemed startled by the outburst and frowned at the woman. Moments later, she smiled and appeared amused by the shout-out. "It's important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it," Erika said to the person. "We love you, Erika!" the crowd shouted in support of the businesswoman following her remarks.

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Erika Kirk Spoke About Faith and Her Late Husband Charlie Kirk at the Event

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025.

“That’s an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning. And that’s a perfect example of that. A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you,” Erika continued. The heckler was then removed from the speech.

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Turning Point USA Was Founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012

Source: MEGA Erika and Charlie Kirk shared two kids together.

“That’s not the enemy. We know who the real enemy is,” Miss Arizona USA winner went on. Erika — who lost her husband in September 2025 after he was killed by a gunman during a Utah debate event — also spent much of her speech reflecting on Charlie's legacy. The slain conservative pundit established Turning Point USA in 2012. Erik then blasted the ideology of feminism, urging women to embrace the traditional roles of being wives and mothers.

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika and Charlie Kirk tied the knot in 2021.