Erika Kirk Reacts to Claim She's Moved on From Late Husband Charlie

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Erika Kirk fiercely denied online rumors she has romantically "moved on," calling the claims complete lies and stating "Charlie's love will last me a lifetime." The rumors intensified when online conspiracy theorist Colin Scott Campbell claimed the widow of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was spotted getting “very intimate” with casino heir Blake Wynn at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In a video posted to X, Campbell alleged the duo had been seen kissing and embracing at the hotel’s bar and claimed they had been spotted shopping together earlier that day. Responding directly on X, the far-right influencer shut down the allegations by clarifying the facts and addressing her grief.

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Erika Kirk Denies Kissing a New Man

Source: MEGA;@blakewynn/Youtube Erika Kirk denied she's been romantic with Blake Wynn.

She wrote, "Every single word here is a lie. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void." She noted that on the date of the alleged sighting, she was actually in Arizona celebrating her son's 2nd birthday. Erika, who was recently the target of a bomb threat, clarified that Wynn was a close friend of her late husband and was actively preparing to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

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The Widow Slammed Colin Scott Campbell's 'Obsession' With Her

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk said she was celebrating her son's birthday in Arizona when a source claimed they saw him kissing a man in California.

“Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing, and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need,” Erika snapped at Campbell. “Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass,” she added. Wynn also chimed in, blasting the conspiracy theorist, saying, “Blake Wynn here… I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk.” Campbell pushed back, asking Wynn where he was on the day he was allegedly seen with Erika, saying he would consider it a mistake by his source.

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Source: @blakewynn/Youtube;MEGA The widow explained Blake Wynn was a good friend of her late husband.

“Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source,” he snapped. “I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.” Campbell has been a primary source of online rumors targeting Erika. In March, her legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Campbell, accusing him of defamation for alleging she was involved in her husband's murder and linking her to s-- trafficking tied to Jeffrey Epstein. This response follows a string of online criticisms since Turning Point USA founder Charlie was assassinated in September 2025.

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Erika Kirk Has Been With Endless Accusations

Source: MEGA The mom-of-two denied having ties to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Observers have frequently scrutinized her public resilience and role as the new TPUSA CEO, sometimes accusing her of moving forward too quickly. Unfounded affair and divorce rumors involving Vice President J.D. Vance and Erika circulated widely after a viral onstage interaction, a little over a month after Charlie’s slaying.

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Source: MEGA Erika Kirk insisted her relationship with J.D. Vance is platonic after their intimate hug went viral.