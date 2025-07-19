Jaw-Dropping TV Departures of 2025: 'Euphoria' Shakes Up Cast, 'RHONY' Loses 2 Stars

Euphoria saw a flurry of casting changes following its lengthy hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3. After the tragic passing of Angus Cloud in 2023, Storm Reid announced her departure in 2024 after portraying Gia.

“Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning for the third season, but I’m so, so indebted to the cast and crew of that show [and] to HBO. Euphoria is a really special thing," she said.

Nika King also confirmed she would not return for additional episodes.