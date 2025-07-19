Jaw-Dropping TV Departures of 2025: 'Euphoria' Shakes Up Cast, 'RHONY' Loses 2 Stars
Fans know all too well the heartbreak of watching beloved characters exit the small screen, and 2025 has unleashed a wave of unexpected farewells that have left viewers in shock.
Euphoria saw a flurry of casting changes following its lengthy hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3. After the tragic passing of Angus Cloud in 2023, Storm Reid announced her departure in 2024 after portraying Gia.
“Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning for the third season, but I’m so, so indebted to the cast and crew of that show [and] to HBO. Euphoria is a really special thing," she said.
Nika King also confirmed she would not return for additional episodes.
"Season 3 is coming out. I don't f------ know. Don't ask me. I don't know. It's one of those things," King said during a stand-up show in March 2024. "People are like, 'We need Season 3.' I'm like, 'B----, I need Season 3. I haven't paid my rent in six months.' And Zendaya's over in Paris at Fashion Week, I'm like, 'B----, come home! I need you! Mama need you!'"
She added, "You're laughing and I'm serious. I haven't booked anything since Euphoria, this is some bulls---. I thought my career was on the rise. After Euphoria I thought I was good. It don't work that way. I called [Taraji P. Henson], she was like, 'B----, get used to it.'"
In the realm of reality TV, Rebecca Minkoff made headlines in February when she announced her departure from Real Housewives of New York.
"I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter," the fashion designer shared via Instagram. "Time to turn the page."
Additionally, Brynn Whitfield will not be on the small screen either.
"After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," she wrote in her statement.
"The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise," she continued. "From day one, I've believed RHONY is a fan's show — we're just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers."