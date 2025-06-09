EXCLUSIVE Brynn Whitfield 'Fired' From 'RHONY,' Source Claims: She's Known for 'Quite Some Time' Source: Bravo Brynn Whitfield was 'fired' from 'RHONY,' according to a source.

In the wake of Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield announcing she is leaving the show, an insider confirmed this was not her choice. “Brynn was definitely fired,” an insider dished, “and did not walk away as she’s stating.” The source shared the cast was “not surprised” Whitfield was let go — but did find the timing to be strange.

'She Rnadomly Chose Today to Break the News'

“No one was expecting her to make this announcement now, and nobody knows why she randomly chose today to break the news,” they said. The source, who revealed Whitfield’s known for “quite some time” she wasn’t being asked back to the franchise, noted the cast has been working to “distance themselves” from her. “No one really feels like they want to be around her or open themselves up to that sort of energy or friendship again,’ the insider dished.

A Potential Motive

As for one potential motive to her announcement, the source pointed to her talking about her business, in which she’s the co-founder/chief marketing officer of Hoppy, a video-centric dating app. “Many people on the cast think Brynn decided to use this announcement of her leaving RHONY as a PR stunt to bring attention to her business,” they shared. “This sadly isn’t surprising to the cast, as they don’t feel this is genuine, which is right in line with how they feel about everything she does.’’ “None of the cast really believes anything she says about her business either,” they added.

Lizzy Savetsky, who was initially set to star in the RHONY reboot, dished to a media outlet in January she left after having an “explosive fight” with a cast member, who turned out to be Whitfield. “You can only hide who you are for so long,” she said of Whitfield, referring to the finale episode where Whitfield claimed Ubah Hassan knew she was sexually assaulted, only to later change the narrative and say the information may not have “clocked” when she told her. This led to the cast turning on Whitfield and pegging her as a liar. Savetsky shared Hassan reached out to her to tell her she was “vindicated.”

Brynn's Announcement

