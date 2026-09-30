Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron Hilariously Poke Fun at Derek Hough for Mixing Up Their Names on 'DWTS': Watch
Sept. 30 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron had a little bit of fun with Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough after he accidentally mixed them up.
While on the air, Hough called the Bachelorette alum “Dylan” while giving Cameron and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, feedback on their routine.
Poking Fun at Hough
Hough told Cameron, “Dylan, you have this Patrick Swayze aura about you. You’re cool, masculine, just effortless. For me, the frame, aw mate, we got to expand it. Marrying your presence with the technique, the frame, the posture, you’re going to be fantastic.”
Fans reacted quickly to the mistake on social media. One user wrote, “Bro, Derek thinks Tyler Cameron is Dylan Efron from last year,” as another said, “Dylan Efron lives on through Tyler Cameron apparently.”
Efron, who was on Season 34, told Page Six that he was backstage with Robert Irwin, Season 34’s winner, when the slip happened.
“It was funny, but I didn’t think it would turn into, like, I wasn’t sure if anyone else noticed,” he admitted. “Like, I’m more sensitive to it since it’s my name. But then immediately I saw Tyler and was like, ‘Hey, we need to go give Derek s---.”
Cameron agreed with Efron’s plan and revealed that Tate Madden, Cameron’s fiancée, came up with the idea for their now-viral video of them making fun of Hough’s error.
The two men appeared on the dance floor and lip synced to a popular TikTok audio.
"I am Drew," Cameron said as he waved to the camera, while Efron hopped in to say, "I am Danny."
The two then mouthed together, "And we are not the same person!"
Hough Mocked Himself
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After the two men had their fun, Hough decided to join the trend. He posted a video on social media of himself calling all the DWTS cast members the wrong name backstage and shared their reaction, including mixing up Cameron and Efron again.
Efron Goes Back to the Ballroom
After being a contestant on Season 34, Efron opened up about how he feels on the ballroom floor, saying it was like a high school reunion.
“You hear those three beeps before the song starts, and it’s like, you have some adrenaline pumping through your veins even though you’re not dancing,” he spilled. “It’s just such a good environment there, so I still feel it.”
Efron and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, placed fourth last season, prompting him to speak about her new partner for this season, Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech.
“I had to fight my way from the bottom; I feel like — I think he’s already feeling like a finalist and potential winner,” he stated.
“He just seems like he has such a good head on his shoulders,” he added. “He’s a competitor.”
Life After ‘DWTS’
Efron recently landed a brand deal with e.l.f. Hair. In the campaign, Efron is seen taking a steamy shower with "E.L.F. Hair’s Never Thirsty Shampoo + Conditioner." This campaign follows Efron's take on how often people should wash themselves.
“I think people shower too much,” he said while on the show Are You Okay?. “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot. Like, there’s chlorine — it’s killing everything.”
Fans called him out about his comments, but he instantly doubled down.
“We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either," he declared. "That’s way too much!”