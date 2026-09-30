or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Tyler Cameron
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron Hilariously Poke Fun at Derek Hough for Mixing Up Their Names on 'DWTS': Watch

Split image of Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron
Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron poked fun at Derek Hough's viral mistake.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron had a little bit of fun with Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough after he accidentally mixed them up.

While on the air, Hough called the Bachelorette alum “Dylan” while giving Cameron and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, feedback on their routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Poking Fun at Hough

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Split Images of Dylan Efron, Derek Hough, and Tyler Cameron
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough mixed up Tyler Cameron and Dylan Efron's names while on air.

Hough told Cameron, “Dylan, you have this Patrick Swayze aura about you. You’re cool, masculine, just effortless. For me, the frame, aw mate, we got to expand it. Marrying your presence with the technique, the frame, the posture, you’re going to be fantastic.”

Fans reacted quickly to the mistake on social media. One user wrote, “Bro, Derek thinks Tyler Cameron is Dylan Efron from last year,” as another said, “Dylan Efron lives on through Tyler Cameron apparently.”

Efron, who was on Season 34, told Page Six that he was backstage with Robert Irwin, Season 34’s winner, when the slip happened.

“It was funny, but I didn’t think it would turn into, like, I wasn’t sure if anyone else noticed,” he admitted. “Like, I’m more sensitive to it since it’s my name. But then immediately I saw Tyler and was like, ‘Hey, we need to go give Derek s---.”

Cameron agreed with Efron’s plan and revealed that Tate Madden, Cameron’s fiancée, came up with the idea for their now-viral video of them making fun of Hough’s error.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tylerjcameron3/tiktok

The guys poked fun at Derek Hough with a TikTok post.

The two men appeared on the dance floor and lip synced to a popular TikTok audio.

"I am Drew," Cameron said as he waved to the camera, while Efron hopped in to say, "I am Danny."

The two then mouthed together, "And we are not the same person!"

Article continues below advertisement

Hough Mocked Himself

MORE ON:
Tyler Cameron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Derek Hough
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough made fun of himself after the name mix-up on 'DWTS.'

After the two men had their fun, Hough decided to join the trend. He posted a video on social media of himself calling all the DWTS cast members the wrong name backstage and shared their reaction, including mixing up Cameron and Efron again.

Article continues below advertisement

Efron Goes Back to the Ballroom

Image of Dylan Efron
Source: MEGA

Efron said being back on the ballroom floor felt like a high school reunion.

After being a contestant on Season 34, Efron opened up about how he feels on the ballroom floor, saying it was like a high school reunion.

“You hear those three beeps before the song starts, and it’s like, you have some adrenaline pumping through your veins even though you’re not dancing,” he spilled. “It’s just such a good environment there, so I still feel it.”

Efron and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, placed fourth last season, prompting him to speak about her new partner for this season, Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech.

“I had to fight my way from the bottom; I feel like — I think he’s already feeling like a finalist and potential winner,” he stated.

“He just seems like he has such a good head on his shoulders,” he added. “He’s a competitor.”

Article continues below advertisement

Life After ‘DWTS’

Image of Dylan Efron
Source: MEGA

Efron gave his unconventional take on how often people should take showers.

Efron recently landed a brand deal with e.l.f. Hair. In the campaign, Efron is seen taking a steamy shower with "E.L.F. Hair’s Never Thirsty Shampoo + Conditioner." This campaign follows Efron's take on how often people should wash themselves.

“I think people shower too much,” he said while on the show Are You Okay?. “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot. Like, there’s chlorine — it’s killing everything.”

Fans called him out about his comments, but he instantly doubled down.

“We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either," he declared. "That’s way too much!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.