EXCLUSIVE Country Star Tyler Hubbard Reveals Where He Finds Inspiration for New Music as Singer's Solo Career Booms After Florida Georgia Line Split Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard isn't quitting making music any time soon.

Tyler Hubbard has reintroduced himself as a solo artist — and now he's exclusively telling OK! where he draws inspiration from. The former Florida Georgia Line member sits down for a chat with OK! to discuss all things country music, the great outdoors and his partnership with Polaris after starring in a fun video project for the automotive brand on their YouTube channel.

Source: MEGA The country star finds 'peace' when outdoors, which helps him create new music.

The partnership saw Hubbard participate in a new Polaris social media segment, titled "Lunch With Levi," which took the country singer on a snowmobile tour through West Yellowstone as they tried bison burgers and soaked up the scenic surroundings. Hubbard says his time in out West was everything he could have asked for — with the outdoors being an ideal place for him to get his musical juices flowing.

Source: Polaris Snowmobiles/YouTube

"I do find, especially lately when I'm away from the noise and when I'm out in the mountains or in the woods, I just find a lot of peace out there and I think creativity really flows when you can find peace and quiet the noise a bit, sit with your thoughts and be away from all the distractions," he explains. "I think that's one of the reasons I love being outside." Hubbard continues: "That's one of the reasons I love getting lost in the woods, being out in the mountains, on a snowmobile, a side-by-side or any other automotive that Polaris makes."

Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard's solo career is booming following Florida Georgia Line's split.

As for what the "5 Foot 9" singer hopes fans will take away from the episode, Hubbard admits he wants his supporters to "get to know me more." "Get to know my passions, my heart, get to know who I am, and this just lines up perfectly for that," he mentions. "I enjoy having a good time. I think that's one of the secrets to life and living a long happy life — and that's exactly what I'm doing pretty much the whole day."

Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard wants fans to get to know him better.

Aside from snowmobiling through the wilderness, Hubbard is laser-focused on his country music career. "I'm always writing songs, which is why fans can certainly expect new music. I have no plans of quitting anytime soon from making music," the dad-of-three — who shares Olivia, 7, Luca, 5, and Atlas, 4, with his wife, Hayley — reveals.

Fortunately, his little ones have all inherited their father's talents. "[My children] are into music and I'd say it's almost just by nature of it being a part of their upbringing," he notes. "Being on tour, being in the studios and seeing what dad does for a living, they really like it. But at the same time, I try not to push anything on them."

Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard shares three kids with his wife, Hayley.

Tyler continues: "They love a lot of different things, but they certainly are drawn to music. They're taking piano lessons and it's not anything that I've asked them to do, they just wanna learn. It's cool. Maybe they'll take a little bit of the music with them, you know." While working with his kids would be a dream come true for the doting dad, Tyler also has aspirations to team up with Jack Harlow one day.